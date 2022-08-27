"The source of AEW toxic locker room" - Fans hilariously react to Paul Wight (f.k.a. Big Show) after a video of him farting in front of several WWE stars goes viral 

A video of AEW veteran Paul Wight farting in front of multiple WWE stars went viral, sparking reactions en masse from fans.

The video emerged after a controversial comment from Disco Inferno prompted a reply from fellow star Eddie Kingston. He made reference to a backstage story about Paul Wight farting in the WCW veteran's face.

With that, the video below made waves on Twitter, pulled from WWE Superstar Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown.

The video prompted many like the user below to poke fun at the fact Disco Inferno had to endure the same ordeal.

"Damn Disco took one of those to the face"

The fan below poked fun at AEW as well, and the persistent rumors surrounding locker room issues.

"The source of AEW toxic locker room"

Other fans had their own hilarious take on the video.

Coleman 🪝 @ColemanPlayz @slaymysterio The way he moves Owens so he’s not in the line of fire @slaymysterio The way he moves Owens so he’s not in the line of fire 😂

Joshua Lopez @reverseJJL @slaymysterio Big show locked the door afterwards in the video so they couldn't escape @slaymysterio Big show locked the door afterwards in the video so they couldn't escape

There were some suggestions that maybe Paul Wight could adopt the action as his new finisher.

Other fans took note of the plight of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

One fan called the Big Show their 'spirit animal.'

Bruce Prichard described AEW's Paul Wight getting heat with a particular habit in WWE

Prichard recently described how Paul Wight managed to get backstage heat during his time with WWE.

Prichard explained that during his time as the Big Show, Wight didn't endeavor to meet the standards of a WWE Superstar. He stated that the legend did not come back in the best cardio shape.

Wight made the transition from WCW to WWE in 1999, and was with the promotion until 2020, becoming a four-time world champion.

The World's Largest Athlete now plies his trade in AEW, having signed in 2021. He has won all four of his in-ring appearances since, with his last match coming in a winning effort against Austin Green on the March 30, 2022 episode of Dark: Elevation.

What is your take on the recently-viral video? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha