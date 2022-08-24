"More harm than good " - Veteran WWE personality explains how Paul Wight aka The Big Show got heat on himself backstage

Bruce Prichard recently explained how former WWE star Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show, managed to get heat on himself due to his antics back in the day.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard claimed that the former WWE star wasn't living up to the standards to make sure that he improved himself.

"You know Big Show had his moments, let's just say that and there were times that Big Show would try to endear himself to everyone and sometimes he would do more harm than good in his effort. But Show did not come back in the best cardio shape, he was not really working as hard as he could have to improve. If you wanna improve, you watch the best and leaving early, doing things like that," said Prichard.

Additionally, Prichard noted that Wight should've taken note of other superstars and what they were doing right and wrong.

"Don't endear yourself, it doesn't endear yourself to the office, it doesn't endear yourself to other talent. Because if you want to learn, you want to sit there and you want to watch and see what everybody on top is doing right and what they are doing wrong and learn every single night," Prichard added. [From 30:00 to 31:32]

Paul Wight aka The Big Show recently opened up on transitioning from WWE to AEW

Paul Wight has always been regarded as one of the most experienced professional wrestlers of all time.

However, in 2021, he shocked the wrestling world by signing with AEW and ending his tenure with WWE.

Speaking on CricketNext, Wight opened up about his transition to Tony Khan's company. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had this to say:

"I didn't own the intellectual property to Big Show. So, basically I was playing it, I was like an actor playing Captain America and Marvel Captain America. So WWE owns the intellectual property for The Big Show. So for me to make that transition to AEW, that was one of the concerns was like, I'm gonna have to give up that instant notoriety of the big show. It's a worldwide global name. I have to give it up."

Since signing with AEW, Wight hasn't been highly active as an in-ring competitor and has mostly been working as backstage personnel and on commentary.

However, he has competed in a high-profile match against QT Marshall and could return to the ring in the near future.

