"You ain't a man" - AEW star Paul Wight aka The Big Show allegedly once farted in wrestling legend's face

AEW star Eddie Kingston didn't hold back from poking fun at WCW veteran Disco Inferno by spilling the beans on a hilarious backstage story from back in the day.

The Mad King has become the talk of the wrestling world lately, especially since reports alluded to his recent secret suspension amidst ongoing real-life heat with Sammy Guevara. The two men have been on a collision course since the Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite and were building up their storyline for a singles match at All Out.

However, Guevara jested Kingston as a "fat piece of sh*t" in an unaired promo from the August 10 tapings of Rampage which incited a physical altercation backstage. Kingston reportedly pie-faced Guevara, which resulted in a suspension that is now over.

In the wake of the backstage incident, Disco Inferno seemingly took a shot at The Mad King (other wrestlers as well), asking them to stop being victims of fat-shaming trolls and get back in shape:

"Wrestlers and fans need to pull a full stop on this "fat shaming" bullsh*t. The wrestlers being fat shamed need to put the effort in to the gym and diet instead of playing victim. Do the f**king work and stop embarrassing this industry," Inferno tweeted.

Kingston didn't take it lightly as he responded by claiming he heard a story about Paul Wight (aka The Big Show) once "farting" in Inferno's face in WCW:

"You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you. I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain't a man," Kingston replied.

Wrestling fans react to AEW star Eddie Kingston for throwing stade at Disco Inferno

Fans on Twitter appeared to be backing AEW star Eddie Kingston up for telling Disco Inferno's worst-kept secret from WCW.

Judging by the response to The Mad King's post, fanatics believe Inferno, not Kingston, has embarrassed the industry with his comical gimmick.

However, some people agreed with Inferno's comments as they felt Kingston needed to hit the gym.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Kingsroadka @Kathegenesis1 @MadKing1981 Yo everyone please for the love of God leave Eddie ALONE bro 🤣 it isn't ending well for folks lol @MadKing1981 Yo everyone please for the love of God leave Eddie ALONE bro 🤣 it isn't ending well for folks lol

Blood Mark @bloodmarkhenry @MadKing1981 Lmaoooo RIP Disco Inferno. I liked one match he had with Bret Hart one time (because Bret was in it) @MadKing1981 Lmaoooo RIP Disco Inferno. I liked one match he had with Bret Hart one time (because Bret was in it)

Daniel (nemox2001) @nemox2001 @MadKing1981 "...stop embarrassing this industry." said the guy disco dancing to the ring @MadKing1981 "...stop embarrassing this industry." said the guy disco dancing to the ring

cocotte890 @cocotte890 @MadKing1981 @MadKing1981 I am agree with him. Go to the gym don’t play the victim, stop eating donuts @MadKing1981 I am agree with him. Go to the gym don’t play the victim, stop eating donuts 🍩 @MadKing1981

JPMessiah @jp_messiah2022 @MadKing1981 Hahaha. @TheRealDisco got owned. That’s disgusting. I guess he shouldn’t challenge someone who knows too much about his history. He just got exposed as a loser. @MadKing1981 Hahaha. @TheRealDisco got owned. That’s disgusting. I guess he shouldn’t challenge someone who knows too much about his history. He just got exposed as a loser.

As for Kingston, he has recently issued an apology for his actions.

However, recent reports indicate that the 40-year-old's match against The Spanish God is off the cards for the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

