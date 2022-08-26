Possible update on AEW All Out match between real-life rivals in Tony Khan's promotion

There has been a development in the ongoing story regarding Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara and how AEW president Tony Khan may have to wait to put the two men in the ring.

Kingston and Guevara were embroiled in the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club, which led to Guevara being thrown off of the top of the Blood and Guts cage by the Mad King.

After costing him the win in his Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match with Chris Jericho, Kingston challenged Guevara to a match at All Out to finally put an end to the feud.

However, after all of the animosity surrounding the two men backstage, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the match isn't in Tony Khan's plans anymore.

“At press time the plan was for the match not to take place on the show and has been removed from the lineup. That always could change as they lay out the undercard and time the show but neither has been told the match is happening and those who should know have said that right now it isn’t.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Will Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara ever take place? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan recently had to suspend Eddie Kingston from AEW

Eddie Kingston is known to have a bit of a short fuse when it comes to certain things, and one of those things is Sammy Guevara himself.

However, things boiled over between the two men after Kingston took offense with a promo Guevara cut regarding the Mad King's weight.

After a scuffle backstage, it was later revealed that Tony Khan had quietly suspended Kingston for his part in the skirmish. Eddie was away for two weeks, however, he has since apologized for his actions.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Rumors among talent are that Sammy Guevara & Kingston had developed heat & it devolved into an "altercation", with Eddie Kingston taking a swing at Guevara.



- @FightfulSelect Eddie Kingston had been briefly suspended by AEW.Rumors among talent are that Sammy Guevara & Kingston had developed heat & it devolved into an "altercation", with Eddie Kingston taking a swing at Guevara. Eddie Kingston had been briefly suspended by AEW. Rumors among talent are that Sammy Guevara & Kingston had developed heat & it devolved into an "altercation", with Eddie Kingston taking a swing at Guevara. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/aeMAceoj80

In his apology, Kingston said that the truth is known and he won't deceive or deny it before going further to admit he was wrong and leave it to others to make their own judgments on the matter.

Do you think Eddie Kingston should have been suspended? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi