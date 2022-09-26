"WWE can never give him that" - Twitter is convinced top AEW star would not return to the company under Triple H's and Stephanie McMahon's regime

Fans seem relieved after rumors of AEW star Miro wanting to return to WWE under Triple H's regime were quashed by a recent report.
AEW is going through some upheavals of late, with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews reportedly leaving the company. It led to rampant speculation about which other performers were looking to leave the company for greener pastures elsewhere. One name that cropped up was Miro.
However, according to the latest reports, the former TNT Champion was never interested in a WWE return. It was also noted that only those wrestlers who had their significant other in the Stamford-based promotion were eying to return there.
As expected, fans thronged to Twitter to share their reactions to the development. While some believe Miro would never leave AEW owing to the light schedule, others pointed out that they didn't want him to return to WWE in the first place.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Disco Inferno wanted Miro to feature in AEW's Tournament of Champions.
The recent "Tournament of Champions" culminated at Dynamite: Grand Slam, where Jon Moxley captured the AEW World Title. Though many of the promotion's top performers were featured in the tournament, Miro was omitted.
Disco Inferno was also puzzled by it, saying it was beyond him why Miro wasn't a part of the tournament, considering he had enough "credibility."
“I found it weird that Miro was not in this tournament, because he’s an absolute credible title contender based strictly on his work. I don’t know I would have done a curveball and like pushed Miro in this you know, and have it just go a completely different way," said Inferno.
Since Miro is expected to stick around with All Elite Wrestling, it'll be interesting to see how Tony Khan utilizes his untapped potential in the coming months.
Do you see Miro becoming a main event player soon in Tony Khan's promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details