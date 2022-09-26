Rumor killer on the WWE return of Miro

For those hoping that Miro might be on his way back to WWE, we're afraid we have some bad news.

With recent reports suggesting that both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews requested their releases from All Elite Wrestling in order to eventually return to WWE, others have been speculating that the former Rusev might be the next to request his release.

However, Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer recently made a post on the Observer Forums, killing a rumor that has been making the rounds over the last week that Miro (the former Rusev) wants to depart All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE.

Frederick stated that the only people who really want to return to WWE have significant others still working over there.

"Miro does not want to go back," Ryan Frederick said on the Observer forum. "The only guys that really want to go back are the ones who have significant others with the other company."

What's the next big storyline for Miro in All Elite Wrestling?

The former TNT Champion's biggest storyline of the summer with The House of Black was most likely altered due to the current situation with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

The Redeemer hasn't had a match since his trios bout at AEW All Out when he, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black.

Following the pay-per-view, The Bulgarian Brute issued a warning to everyone on the All Elite Wrestling roster who held championship gold that he would be coming for them. For now, Miro has yet to make his first move, and fans don't yet know which title he's coming for next.

Hopefully, we will learn the next step for The Redeemer in All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later.

What do you make of this WWE rumor killer? Are you disappointed that we won't be celebrating Rusev Day again in WWE anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

