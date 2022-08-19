"Already more accomplished" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' old claim that CM Punk was 'not as good' as John Cena and The Rock

CM Punk is currently feuding with Roman Reigns' former WWE stablemate, Jon Moxley. The two men are set to collide in a huge world title unification match next week on AEW Dynamite.
However, as of late, Punk has also been the talk of the town for other reasons. During his promo this week on Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Champion namedropped Hangman Adam Page, whom the former defeated, to win the title in the first place.
According to reports, Punk seemingly went off script and the two men have had real-life issues with each other over the last few months.
More interestingly, fans have used this opportunity to dig up Reigns' interview with Ariel Helwani from 2021. During the conversation, the reigning WWE Universal Champion claimed that Punk was 'not as good' or 'over' as John Cena and The Rock.
Reacting to The Tribal Chief's quote, Twitter users criticized Punk and agreed with the former.
Check out the tweets regarding the same:
However, a major portion of fans were in support of the reigning AEW World Champion.
Here are the tweets regarding the same:
Bully Ray recently gave his take on the entire CM Punk-Hangman Adam Page situation
CM Punk's promo from AEW Dynamite has gotten the entire professional wrestling world talking, including Bully Ray.
Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, he explained how Punk's promo might make the former AEW World Champion look weak. Ray said:
“Putting Hangman [Page] back into this picture doesn’t really do anything for me, but I do agree with why go out of your way to bury him in his hometown? Why go from cowboy sh*t to coward sh*t? Now if Hangman doesn’t answer that coward sh*t line, now people have to look at him like he’s a bit of a b**ch. If I’m a Hangman fan I’m wondering ‘hey, where were you last night?’ And if you never answer this, and I think he will, because AEW is good at planting a seed here and not coming back to it for a while.”
It remains to be seen how the entire situation will unfold going forward involving Punk and Page.
'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.