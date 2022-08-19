"Already more accomplished" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' old claim that CM Punk was 'not as good' as John Cena and The Rock

CM Punk is currently feuding with Roman Reigns' former WWE stablemate, Jon Moxley. The two men are set to collide in a huge world title unification match next week on AEW Dynamite.

However, as of late, Punk has also been the talk of the town for other reasons. During his promo this week on Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Champion namedropped Hangman Adam Page, whom the former defeated, to win the title in the first place.

According to reports, Punk seemingly went off script and the two men have had real-life issues with each other over the last few months.

More interestingly, fans have used this opportunity to dig up Reigns' interview with Ariel Helwani from 2021. During the conversation, the reigning WWE Universal Champion claimed that Punk was 'not as good' or 'over' as John Cena and The Rock.

Reacting to The Tribal Chief's quote, Twitter users criticized Punk and agreed with the former.

#SuningOut 🖤💙 @intern4zionale @Skulleeroz3334 Roman Reigns already a bigger star than CM Punk has or ever will be @Skulleeroz3334 Roman Reigns already a bigger star than CM Punk has or ever will be

Michael @Michael26759360 @Skulleeroz3334 ROMAN DOESNT NEED PIPE BOMBS OR CUTTING PROMOS AGAINST VINCE OR HHH TO CARRYING THE COMPANY OVER THE YEARS… ROMANS WAAYY BETTER THAN PUNK HANDS DOWN NO DISCUSSION… @Skulleeroz3334 ROMAN DOESNT NEED PIPE BOMBS OR CUTTING PROMOS AGAINST VINCE OR HHH TO CARRYING THE COMPANY OVER THE YEARS… ROMANS WAAYY BETTER THAN PUNK HANDS DOWN NO DISCUSSION…

However, a major portion of fans were in support of the reigning AEW World Champion.

Robert Turner @RMTurner47 @Skulleeroz3334 Punk is better than Cena is almost every category of wrestling but they were about the same level of over just in different ways. And there are like only two wrestlers that moved the needle like The Rock. But Punk/Cena/Rock/Roman are all great so who cares in the end? @Skulleeroz3334 Punk is better than Cena is almost every category of wrestling but they were about the same level of over just in different ways. And there are like only two wrestlers that moved the needle like The Rock. But Punk/Cena/Rock/Roman are all great so who cares in the end?

Mike @MikeDemiri @Skulleeroz3334 Like who’s Roman think he is. we all think the same about you. CM punk would destroy roman so bad it’s not even funny. I’m not talking Physically. He would embarrass roman to the point where he would have to quit. @Skulleeroz3334 Like who’s Roman think he is. we all think the same about you. CM punk would destroy roman so bad it’s not even funny. I’m not talking Physically. He would embarrass roman to the point where he would have to quit.

thrillking722 @thrillking722 @Skulleeroz3334 But when he talked about those people, you listened and heard truth. People hate the truth. It's a reoccurring theme. Punk will never be as popular as them. Because they give the fans what they want. Punk gives the fans what they need. @Skulleeroz3334 But when he talked about those people, you listened and heard truth. People hate the truth. It's a reoccurring theme. Punk will never be as popular as them. Because they give the fans what they want. Punk gives the fans what they need.

R.J. Jones @JamesLarson47 @Skulleeroz3334 Lol, Roman is jealous because he's not even on the same planet as CM Punk. They didn't chant Cena and The Rock's name for 7 years after they left for Hollywood, just saying. @Skulleeroz3334 Lol, Roman is jealous because he's not even on the same planet as CM Punk. They didn't chant Cena and The Rock's name for 7 years after they left for Hollywood, just saying.

Wrasslin Reviews @WrasslinReviewz @Skulleeroz3334 go back and watch anything wwe from 2010-2013 and tell me punk isn’t more over than cena. he’s also a better in ring wrestler than cena @Skulleeroz3334 go back and watch anything wwe from 2010-2013 and tell me punk isn’t more over than cena. he’s also a better in ring wrestler than cena

Bully Ray recently gave his take on the entire CM Punk-Hangman Adam Page situation

CM Punk's promo from AEW Dynamite has gotten the entire professional wrestling world talking, including Bully Ray.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, he explained how Punk's promo might make the former AEW World Champion look weak. Ray said:

“Putting Hangman [Page] back into this picture doesn’t really do anything for me, but I do agree with why go out of your way to bury him in his hometown? Why go from cowboy sh*t to coward sh*t? Now if Hangman doesn’t answer that coward sh*t line, now people have to look at him like he’s a bit of a b**ch. If I’m a Hangman fan I’m wondering ‘hey, where were you last night?’ And if you never answer this, and I think he will, because AEW is good at planting a seed here and not coming back to it for a while.”

It remains to be seen how the entire situation will unfold going forward involving Punk and Page.

