Fans seemingly spot a CM Punk silhouette during RAW entrance ahead of Survivor Series [Watch]

The former AEW World Champion, CM Punk, is the topic of discussion yet again, as fans on the internet share a clip of RAW from two weeks ago and claim it is Punk's silhouette.

It has been nearly three months since Punk was out of the wrestling scene due to his termination by Tony Khan from AEW following an alleged backstage incident at All In. However, it is hard to count Punk out, considering the influence he has had on the pro wrestling industry. Several teases have been made recently as well.

The Best in the World is currently rumored to make his WWE return after nearly a decade at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event this Saturday in Chicago. Moreover, fans on the internet have been pointing out several potential teases related to the former WWE Champion on RAW. Meanwhile, a user has come up with another possible reference.

According to the theory, perhaps CM Punk's silhouette making his popular "X" sign could be seen on an episode of RAW two weeks ago. The clip is from right before the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa.

While the clip could be of something else, the internet wrestling community has been speculating that Nakamura has been calling out Punk every week, and the silhouette was shown right before Shinsuke's match.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE this Saturday?

WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to take place this Saturday in CM Punk's hometown, Chicago, where he is rumored to return. Punk was recently asked whether he would show up at the premium live event while talking to 670 The Score.

CM Punk said:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather." [H/T Whatculture]

The Survivor Series 2023 is just days away now, and the expectations to see Punk return to WWE must be high. It remains to be seen what happens this Saturday.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE this Saturday? Sound off in the comments section below!

