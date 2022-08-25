"Heartbreaking" - Fans share heartfelt reactions to Thunder Rosa's injury announcement on Dynamite

AEW star Thunder Rosa has announced that she cannot compete at All Out because of an injury. She has also stepped down as the promotion's Women's World Champion.

The 36-year-old was scheduled to battle Toni Storm in the September mega event. While the match has now been called off, the show will see a Fatal-Four-Way encounter to determine an Interim Women's Champion.

AEW took to Twitter to release a short video clip of Thunder Rosa's injury announcement. She could be spotted with teary eyes while giving her speech.

"I am certainly heartbroken. And I feel I am letting you guys down. I for today has to step down as the women's world champion. I am no longer able to defend the championship due to injury," said Rosa.

You can check out the tweet below:

Here are some of the reactions to the tweet:

Some were understandably heartbroken after the news came out.

Marks With Mics @MarksWithMics .. God ain’t playing fair Thunder Rosa being injured and not being able to compete at All Out sucks.. God ain’t playing fair #AEWDynamite Thunder Rosa being injured and not being able to compete at All Out sucks 😢 .. God ain’t playing fair #AEWDynamite https://t.co/VNy4jRhY2e

Some expect Jade Cargill to be the next AEW Women's Champion.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Thunder Rosa is injured and they need a interim women’s champion. I think I know somebody who could fit the role… #AEWDynamite Thunder Rosa is injured and they need a interim women’s champion. I think I know somebody who could fit the role… #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Qn3DG0zYhF

A couple of fans said Toni Storm would finally become the women's champion.

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj toni storm becoming interim AEW women’s champion leading to the implosion of thunderstorm when thunder rosa returns >>> toni storm becoming interim AEW women’s champion leading to the implosion of thunderstorm when thunder rosa returns >>> https://t.co/owjfWIR21H

However, a few fans were unhappy with the limited time Thunder Rosa got to her announcement.

quinn WAS @/quinnmerkv @quinnbvk wait im sorry it’s so sick they let thunder rosa make her statement BACKSTAGE??? IT A 2 HOUR SHOW THEY COULDN’T LET HER HAVE 5 MINS OF SCREEN TIME RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE FANS????? wait im sorry it’s so sick they let thunder rosa make her statement BACKSTAGE??? IT A 2 HOUR SHOW THEY COULDN’T LET HER HAVE 5 MINS OF SCREEN TIME RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE FANS?????

Ace-Factor❗ @acefactor20 @AEWonTV @thunderrosa22 How long did they give CM Punk to talk about having to step away due to injury and there would be an interm? I know they are not the same, but both are holding the top belts. They still don't give the women even half the time... @AEWonTV @thunderrosa22 How long did they give CM Punk to talk about having to step away due to injury and there would be an interm? I know they are not the same, but both are holding the top belts. They still don't give the women even half the time...

This fan does not want Brit Baker to be champion again.

The Mexican wrestler won her first AEW Women's Championship on the March 16 edition episode of Dynamite after getting the better of Britt Baker in a steel cage bout.

Thunder Rosa hit back at critics for recent controversy in AEW

The former Ring of Honor star has hit back at her critics after 'sandbagging controversy' in a match against Marina Shafir.

The match between the two superstars occurred on the June 8, 2022, edition of Dynamite. During the encounter, she was accused of "sandbagging" and "no-selling" Shafir's moves. However, she later denied the allegations and was seen wearing a "sandbagging" t-shirt during one of this month's episodes.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Rosa said she would make money from the t-shirt.

“So using the sandbagging t-shirt is a way for me to say keep bullying me because I’m gonna make money out of it. All right, straight up. You’re gonna call me fat. Well, guess what? I’ll be the biggest fat b*tch in the world. Boom,” she said.

No return date has been confirmed for Thunder Rosa yet. Details of her injury have not been disclosed either. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Rosa a full and speedy recovery. We can't wait to see her back in the ring.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy