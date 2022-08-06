"Gonna make money out of it" - Top AEW star claps back at critics following recent controversy in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently hit back at her critics after the 'sandbagging controversy' in a match against Marina Shafir.

La Mera Mera successfully defended her women's championship against the former WWE Superstar on the June 8, 2022, edition of Dynamite. However, she was accused of "sandbagging" and "no-selling" her opponent's moves during the bout.

Rosa later denied all allegations and stated that she respects all her opponents in the squared circle. On this week's Wednesday night show, the champion wore a "sandbagging" T-shirt as she teamed up with Toni Storm to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

During her appearance on the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa said she is going to "make money" out of the T-shirt:

“So using the sandbagging t-shirt is a way for me to say keep bullying me because I’m gonna make money out of it. All right, straight up. You’re gonna call me fat. Well, guess what? I’ll be the biggest fat b*tch in the world. Boom,” she said. [H/T Sescoops]

Rosa reiterated that she is not a "sandbagger" but accepted that people would have their opinions.

AEW star Britt Baker recently remained coy about the "sandbagging" controversy

During her recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Baker claimed that she doesn't know what the "sandbagging" controversy is all about and why people are upset about it:

"I don’t know – how do you prepare for flooding from thunderstorms? Sandbags. So I don’t know what – I don’t understand what the problem is or what people are so upset about? So?" Britt said.

While Baker didn't provide many details, she has taken subtle shots at Thunder Rosa following the incident.

Do you think La Mera Mera deserves criticism for the alleged "sandbagging" against Marina Shafir? Let us know in the comments section below!

