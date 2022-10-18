"AEW run has been absolute s**t" - Wrestling world blasts Tony Khan's poor booking of 4-time WWE Champion in promotion

The wrestling world was upset with Tony Khan's booking of his current AEW talents, especially former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.
One of the biggest debuts in AEW history was Bryan Danielson. The four-time WWE Champion showed up at the end of last year's All Out. Fans were excited to see the American Dragon and expected big things from him. Danielson has been chasing gold for several months. Unfortunately, he always came up short.
The self-proclaimed 'Voice of Wrestling Twitter' Jobber-Nation had a question for the Twitterverse. They wanted to know what people thought about Bryan Danielson's current run in AEW and shared their opinion.
Many fans expressed their disappointment in Danielson's run in Tony Khan's promotion:
"Jobber is correct. Bryan’s aew run has been absolute s***," a fan tweeted.
Some felt that Tony Khan only cared about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and some of the homegrown talents. They also wanted Danielson to head back to WWE.
"Danielson aew career has been absolutely s***. He needs to go back home to WWE. Absolutely nothing noteworthy his entire run. It’s actually hella upsetting to see. Trash as f***. Sad," a fan tweeted.
However, a few are enjoying Bryan's run and believe he is wrestling new talent and is not worried about winning Gold.
Fans were unhappy to see one of their favorite wrestlers losing weekly.
"If the IWC thought that his booking in WWE was that of a B+ player, then boy howdy are they being hypocritical for celebrating his AEW run." a fan tweeted
Several wrestlers also are seemingly upset with Tony Khan's booking
Tony Khan is not only the President of AEW but also the Head of Creative for the promotion. Lately, he has signed a lot of talent, building a loaded roster. Unfortunately, it seems he is unable to book most of them efficiently, or at least that is how the wrestlers reportedly feel.
One such star upset with his current booking is Andrade El Idolo. He has teased for several weeks that he is unhappy in AEW as he hardly gets an opportunity to wrestle and doesn't receive much TV time either.
Recently, Andrade got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara and, as a result, was sent home by Tony Khan. After the scuffle, Andrade tweeted out the following message:
The former NXT Champion has not been seen in AEW since. Will Andrade return to the promotion? Only time will tell.
