"AEW run has been absolute s**t" - Wrestling world blasts Tony Khan's poor booking of 4-time WWE Champion in promotion

The wrestling world was upset with Tony Khan's booking of his current AEW talents, especially former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

One of the biggest debuts in AEW history was Bryan Danielson. The four-time WWE Champion showed up at the end of last year's All Out. Fans were excited to see the American Dragon and expected big things from him. Danielson has been chasing gold for several months. Unfortunately, he always came up short.

The self-proclaimed 'Voice of Wrestling Twitter' Jobber-Nation had a question for the Twitterverse. They wanted to know what people thought about Bryan Danielson's current run in AEW and shared their opinion.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



Somehow, theyve turned him into a midcarder with no personality imo



I just dont care about him much anymore since all he does is lose and havent had any memorable feuds



What about yall?



Many fans expressed their disappointment in Danielson's run in Tony Khan's promotion:

"Jobber is correct. Bryan’s aew run has been absolute s***," a fan tweeted.

Jacob 57th Regiment @CrewHopes @ShayCormac_1 @JobberNationTV I was watching AEW for a while since its inception. I haven’t cared for the past several months. TK is burned out and needs booking advice from actual guys who have done it. How many big debuts have their been and then you don’t see them anymore in meaningful angles? @ShayCormac_1 @JobberNationTV I was watching AEW for a while since its inception. I haven’t cared for the past several months. TK is burned out and needs booking advice from actual guys who have done it. How many big debuts have their been and then you don’t see them anymore in meaningful angles?

REVEL IN WHAT YOU ARE 🐇⭕ @GribbleBugs @JobberNationTV Turned him into? That's all he ever was. He was only over because of a few internet neckbeards & doing that stupid yes chant. Nobody watches AEW & he can't do the stupid yes thing. @JobberNationTV Turned him into? That's all he ever was. He was only over because of a few internet neckbeards & doing that stupid yes chant. Nobody watches AEW & he can't do the stupid yes thing.

Under-boss Smut Peddler to A Few @SnSpodcastxxx @JobberNationTV started out strong but now he's fallen to the same fate mostly everyone in AEW fall to, come in and get white hot then after a few months after poor booking they're just "another person on the roster" @JobberNationTV started out strong but now he's fallen to the same fate mostly everyone in AEW fall to, come in and get white hot then after a few months after poor booking they're just "another person on the roster"

Some felt that Tony Khan only cared about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and some of the homegrown talents. They also wanted Danielson to head back to WWE.

JohnnyBottles @johnny_bottlez @JobberNationTV He acts and works like he's riding out that contract until he can go back to you-know-who. @JobberNationTV He acts and works like he's riding out that contract until he can go back to you-know-who.

"Danielson aew career has been absolutely s***. He needs to go back home to WWE. Absolutely nothing noteworthy his entire run. It’s actually hella upsetting to see. Trash as f***. Sad," a fan tweeted.

Shay Patrick Cormac @ShayCormac_1 @CrewHopes



They rest are just time fillers @JobberNationTV If it's not one of the original guys, or maybe Moxley, he does not care.They rest are just time fillers @CrewHopes @JobberNationTV If it's not one of the original guys, or maybe Moxley, he does not care.They rest are just time fillers

However, a few are enjoying Bryan's run and believe he is wrestling new talent and is not worried about winning Gold.

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @JobberNationTV Great in my opinion. He does what he wanted. Having countless bangers and having more time for his family. The guy doesnt need to win titles. @JobberNationTV Great in my opinion. He does what he wanted. Having countless bangers and having more time for his family. The guy doesnt need to win titles.

SilverTongueBullet @80sSilverBullet @JobberNationTV I think Bryan's comfortable where he's at right now honestly. He's been on top of the mountain and played ball with all the mega players already. I think he's comfortable in his own skin for now working with younger talent and helping them excel. I don't see how he's losing? IDK? @JobberNationTV I think Bryan's comfortable where he's at right now honestly. He's been on top of the mountain and played ball with all the mega players already. I think he's comfortable in his own skin for now working with younger talent and helping them excel. I don't see how he's losing? IDK?

BlackChapters @BlackChapters74



Thats all hes here for, not winning belts. People need to accept that.



He was already in jobber mode after he lost the WWE title.



And so my answer is its been exactly what he wanted it to be. @JobberNationTV Bryan said left WWE cause he wanted to wrestle new guys.Thats all hes here for, not winning belts. People need to accept that.He was already in jobber mode after he lost the WWE title.And so my answer is its been exactly what he wanted it to be. @JobberNationTV Bryan said left WWE cause he wanted to wrestle new guys.Thats all hes here for, not winning belts. People need to accept that.He was already in jobber mode after he lost the WWE title.And so my answer is its been exactly what he wanted it to be.

Harlon Mumphrey @Tefro_D @JobberNationTV Building an obvious redemption arc for him. Best of Danielson in AEW is still ahead of us @JobberNationTV Building an obvious redemption arc for him. Best of Danielson in AEW is still ahead of us

Fans were unhappy to see one of their favorite wrestlers losing weekly.

"If the IWC thought that his booking in WWE was that of a B+ player, then boy howdy are they being hypocritical for celebrating his AEW run." a fan tweeted

KingLouis7 @King_louis7 @BlackChapters74



No, @JobberNationTV Losing 3 consecutive matches to Jericho?! Is that wrestling new guys, doing the job and putting them over?No, @TonyKhan has ruined Danielson and is giving that old man Jericho everything he wants. @BlackChapters74 @JobberNationTV Losing 3 consecutive matches to Jericho?! Is that wrestling new guys, doing the job and putting them over? No, @TonyKhan has ruined Danielson and is giving that old man Jericho everything he wants.

Several wrestlers also are seemingly upset with Tony Khan's booking

Tony Khan is not only the President of AEW but also the Head of Creative for the promotion. Lately, he has signed a lot of talent, building a loaded roster. Unfortunately, it seems he is unable to book most of them efficiently, or at least that is how the wrestlers reportedly feel.

One such star upset with his current booking is Andrade El Idolo. He has teased for several weeks that he is unhappy in AEW as he hardly gets an opportunity to wrestle and doesn't receive much TV time either.

Recently, Andrade got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara and, as a result, was sent home by Tony Khan. After the scuffle, Andrade tweeted out the following message:

The former NXT Champion has not been seen in AEW since. Will Andrade return to the promotion? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Tony Khan's booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

