"Punk is losing his hometown" - Fans on social media react to CM Punk calling out a fan for starting a Colt Cabana chant

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk officially signed the contract to set up his world championship rematch against Jon Moxley.

The two men will collide at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view with the AEW World Championship on the line. During Punk's promo on Dynamite, a fan started a Colt Cabana chant. The former WWE star and Cabana used to be good friends at one point but haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye since their fallout.

Punk went off on the fan and called him out on live television for starting the chant. Reacting to the same, other fans on social media provided their take on the situation. Most of them claimed that Cabana's name shouldn't be brought up in the presence of the former AEW World Champion.

Here are some notable fan reactions on Twitter:

Rigor Mortis @ICWeinerohcrud Colt Cabana chant in Chicago. Punk is losing his hometown. Colt Cabana chant in Chicago. Punk is losing his hometown.

#AEWDynamite CM Punk responds to Colt Cabana chant from a fan in the crowd! CM Punk responds to Colt Cabana chant from a fan in the crowd! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/WLdQ0EYE0s

To anyone who wants to chant Colt Cabana during a CM Punk promo, maybe don't. #AEWDynamite To anyone who wants to chant Colt Cabana during a CM Punk promo, maybe don't. #AEWDynamitehttps://t.co/UGtCnLc0vf

J. M. Gurgeh @MoratLP If CM Punk leaves, can we get Colt Cabana back? I want wrestling to be fun again. If CM Punk leaves, can we get Colt Cabana back? I want wrestling to be fun again.

snowboiiii @snowboiiii i think he just acted instinctively to shut down the colt cabana chants. but it still feeds into the heel turn babyyyy i think he just acted instinctively to shut down the colt cabana chants. but it still feeds into the heel turn babyyyy

Sean @SeanTheMark Colt Cabana chants LOL, that must’ve gotten to Punk. Colt Cabana chants LOL, that must’ve gotten to Punk.

Punk recently lost the AEW World Championship to Moxley in a title unification bout within a few minutes. The Second City Saint initially won the title at Double or Nothing 2022 by beating Hangman Adam Page.

Tony Khan comments on his decision to book CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on Dynamite

CM Punk and Jon Moxley's first meeting with one another was on the August 24 edition of Dynamite rather than AEW All Out. The decision to prepone the bout seemed bizarre, as fans expected the title unification match to occur at the September 4 pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Khan explained his decision regarding the match. The company's president noted:

"It's okay. As long as everybody can watch the show and have a good time, however people want to react, it's fine. The fans are always right. If I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people, they're not used to that. It's a different way to do it. It was a big success, it brought a huge rating, and I still think we're going to have a big audience for the pay-per-view and hopefully, it will influence it in a very positive way."

At All Out, CM Punk will look to become a two-time AEW World Champion and spoil Moxley's title reign. Fans will have to wait to see if he succeeds in his attempt this Sunday.

