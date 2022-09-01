"They're not used to that" - Tony Khan comments on fan reaction following Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up on the fan reaction following the world title unification match on Dynamite.

Jon Moxley and CM Punk were initially set to face each other at the All Out pay-per-view this Sunday. However, following a brawl between the two a couple of weeks ago, the bout was announced for last week's Dynamite. Moxley squashed Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion after the latter seemingly reaggravated his injury.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Tony Khan spoke about the fan criticism of his decision to book Moxley vs. Punk on Dynamite instead of All Out. He went on to claim that "fans are always right":

"It's okay. As long as everybody can watch the show and have a good time, however people want to react, it's fine. The fans are always right. If I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people, they're not used to that. It's a different way to do it. It was a big success, it brought a huge rating, and I still think we're going to have a big audience for the pay-per-view and hopefully, it will influence it in a very positive way." [H/T Fightful]

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

During the latest edition of Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran spoke about the world title unification match on the Wednesday night show.

He speculated that CM Punk possibly threatening a no-show could have been the reason why the bout was brought forward:

"They're doing something, and it involves CM Punk. So unless one or two things happen unless CM Punk just said, You know what? I made a f**king mistake, you guys are f**king hopeless. I don't want to be involved in this. I didn't want to come back to do bad television, stick this belt up your a**, and I'm going home. Then, in that case, it makes sense they did what they did," Cornette said.

As of this writing, Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's opponent for the All Out has not been confirmed. It will be interesting to see who emerges as his challenger for the gold at the upcoming pay-per-view.

