"Stick this belt up your a** & I'm going home" - WWE veteran speculates why Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently weighed in on the most-talked-about match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk, which went down on AEW Dynamite last week.

Moxley shook the wrestling world last Wednesday night when he defeated Punk in just over three minutes to unify the coveted AEW World Championship.

Fans were puzzled by Tony Khan's booking decision en route to the AEW All Out pay-per-view. With the Straight Edge Superstar seemingly re-injuring his foot during the bout, there has been rampant speculation about his future.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette affirmed that The Second City Saint could have threatened a no-show, which prompted the company to make this decision to avoid a potential travesty at All Out:

"They're doing something, and it involves CM Punk. So unless one or two things happen unless CM Punk just said, You know what? I made a f**king mistake, you guys are f**king hopeless. I don't want to be involved in this. I didn't want to come back to do bad television, stick this belt up your a**, and I'm going home. Then, in that case, it makes sense they did what they did," Cornette said. [3:43:38]

Cornette also talked about the possibility of Punk reaggravating his injury, thus forcing Tony Khan to book a new angle at the Chicago event:

"Let's just say Punk has reinjured is bad foot (..) Get it over with on free television and figure out some way that you don't have to have that match on pay-per-view. And then I don't know. Maybe if [Mox] was to run his f**king yap and issue an open challenge then some heel with heat that makes people feel something could come out of nowhere, and win that f**king belt during Punk's absence, while he's re-injured on his bad foot. Then Punk would have something to come and win back and right a wrong," he added. [3:44:30 - 3:45:30]

Jon Moxley will address his triumphant victory over CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

The Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear in the penultimate Dynamite episode before the All Out pay-per-view.

With the main event for the Labor Day weekend event still not locked in, there's a strong chance that the company may set up an angle for The Death Rider's next title defense this week.

Interestingly, the latest reports have alluded to Punk facing Moxley in a highly-anticipated rematch on Sunday.

The rumored All Out main event rides on whether The Straight Edge Superstar's injury status is real or work.

The 43-year-old appeared to be in severe pain, as shown in the exclusive backstage footage aired on AEW Rampage last week.

Fans must tune in to the final Dynamite episode to find out how the next chapter of the already heated rivalry between CM Punk and Jon Moxley shapes up.

