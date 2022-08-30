7 Bold predictions for AEW All Out 2022: Surprising end to Jon Moxley's title reign; Former WWE Superstar joins Malakai Black; Two massive returns

Wrestling fans are all hyped up as we're officially less than a week away from AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

The fourth installment of the Labor Day weekend event will go down from the sold-out crowd at the renowned NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The company is riding high again after attaining the roster at its full strength, thanks to bigwigs like CM Punk and Kenny Omega for returning just in time. The expectations for the show are through the roof, considering the shocking swerves Tony Khan pulled off last year.

With Triple H replicating Mr. Khan's signing spree approach since taking over the creative, both companies will be dead set on bringing free agents to Clash at the Castle and All Out.

Only time will tell how it pans out for both rivals, but AEW's primary focus is to set up buzzworthy contests this Sunday.

As many as nine matches seem to be locked in, with the rumored main event pitting the Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley against CM Punk.

Now, as AEW gears up for what promises to be another spectacular event for fans, we'll dive into seven bold predictions that could ensue that night.

#7. Jade Cargill's undefeated streak continues

Will this be the scene at All Out?

Athena and Jade Cargill have been at each other's throats since the former's shocking debut at Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this year.

After months of build-up, the two will finally get a chance to settle their beef in a high-stakes match for the TBS Championship on September 4.

Cargill will have a formidable task as not only will her title reign be in jeopardy but also her 33-0 undefeated streak in singles competition.

Despite having a lot at stake, the former basketball player is unlikely to drop her title this Sunday.

The Fallen Goddess hasn't been booked as a believable challenger yet to knock Cargill off her perch. Moreover, the looming presence of The Baddies is likely going to help the champion retain the title.

#6. Toni Storm becomes the Interim AEW Women's World Champion

Is it finally Toni Storm's time? Enter caption

In a surprising turn of events last week, Thunder Rosa announced that she is stepping away as the AEW Women's Champion to recuperate from an undisclosed injury.

La Mera Mera's untimely injury put her advertised title defense against Toni Storm on the shelf. However, the company announced a fatal four-way match to crown the interim champion in Rosa's absence on September 4.

Storm will be one of four participants, including Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida, who'll be slugging it out on Sunday night.

From the looks of it, there will be some temporary alliances in the match, with Baker and Hayter likely to put other competitors in a two-on-one situation.

But that approach could also become the catalyst for the two women ending up double-crossing each other, thus planting seeds for a potential breakup.

Meanwhile, Shida hasn't been propelled as a main event star since losing her title to The Doctor last year. This leaves Toni Storm as the only viable contender to walk away with the Interim AEW Women's World Championship.

The former WWE Superstar has proved that she is ready to carry the women's division on her back.

From a storyline perspective, the company might pull the trigger on Storm to set up a future title unification bout whenever Rosa returns from injury.

#5. MJF returns to win the Casino Ladder match

Will The Salt of the Earth return this Sunday?

Wrestling fans have been eagerly awaiting the potential return of MJF ever since he dropped the infamous pipebomb promo on Tony Khan and his company earlier this year.

Recent reports have alluded to his return happening much sooner rather than later, causing the rumor mill to churn ahead of the All Out pay-per-view.

With the company announcing the return of the Casino Ladder match, there couldn't be a better time and place than the jam-packed Chicago crowd on September 4 to witness the return of The Salt of the Earth.

Friedman could show up at The Joker and go on to win the match to earn himself a potential future title shot. Imagine MJF's theme song blaring through the speakers.

A moment of this magnitude could blow the roof of the building, making it a sight to behold for everyone watching that night.

#4. Daniel Garcia helps Bryan Danielson beat Chris Jericho

Daniel Garcia has become the center of attention in the ongoing feud between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

After exchanging heated words on AEW Dynamite last week, the two wrestling stalwarts will now collide in a singles match at the All Out pay-per-view.

The bout is billed as The Lionheart vs. The American Dragon, aiming to prove who's the best professional wrestler today.

The company teased dissension between Jericho and Garcia, who claimed that The Wizard ruined his moment when Danielson offered him a handshake as a token of respect following their battle.

With The Jericho Appreciation Society on his side, Le Champion will be the favorite heading into his match against The Blackpool Combat Club member on Sunday night.

But Death Red could play a pivotal role in the match's finish. He might help Danielson beat Jericho to embrace a full-blown babyface turn and join The Blackpool Combat Club.

#3. Sting shockingly turns on Darby Allin and joins The House of Black at AEW All Out

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW 2nd time they've done this face off & 2nd time it got a massive pop



There could be a cool story here to tell with teasing a Sting heel turn after a misting too. Imagine Sting with reverse face paint!!!



Take my money 2nd time they've done this face off & 2nd time it got a massive popThere could be a cool story here to tell with teasing a Sting heel turn after a misting too. Imagine Sting with reverse face paint!!!Take my money https://t.co/kxTmLRPgxD

The rivalry pitting The House of Black against Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro has reached its boiling point.

After the latter cost the cult faction a semi-finals spot in the ongoing World Trios tournament, it's almost a foregone conclusion that the two teams will collide on September 4.

Interestingly, the Dutch Destroyer has seemingly corrupted Miro and Sting with his contagious black mist in recent months. Both men have been selling the after-effects lately. One was wearing an eye patch while the other had donned black mist paint on his affected eye.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that either Miro or Sting could embrace the dark side, possibly at All Out.

The Icon turning heel on Allin would make the most sense as it has a potential student-mentor rivalry written all over it.

It also opens the door for the WCW legend to join The House of Black and bring back his Joker gimmick.

They say, "If you can't beat them, join them." Sting could side with Malakai Black and gain his trust before tearing his group apart to set up the passing of the torch moment with him down the line.

#2. CM Punk turns heel to dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

Jon Moxley decimated CM Punk in over three minutes to become the undisputed AEW World Champion last week, leaving the All Out main event up in the air.

The Straight Edge Superstar ostensibly reaggravated his foot injury, as shown in the exclusive footage on the latest edition of Rampage.

However, Dave Meltzer learned that Moxley vs. Punk is still penciled in to headline the All Out pay-per-view. If the latter's injury is kayfabe, the company could have a trick up its sleeve for the Chicago event.

The Second City Saint recently delivered a worked-shoot promo, which has led to rampant speculation of a potential heel turn.

Punk hitting Moxley with a low blow to recapture the coveted AEW World Championship would create a massive fuss in his hometown of Chicago.

The former WWE Superstar's good-guy act needs closure, and he must resurrect his cocky heel persona.

There are endless possibilities for pulling off this swerve. Chief among them being babyface MJF reigniting a feud with Punk at some point.

#1. Samoa Joe returns to confront CM Punk at AEW All Out

The Samoan Submission Specialist is closer than ever to returning!

PWInsider recently reported that The Destroyer wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming Peacock series "Twisted Metal," which hints at the veteran's imminent AEW return.

Samoa Joe returning to rain on CM Punk's parade might be an incredible way to close out the AEW All Out pay-per-view on a cliffhanger.

The Straight Edge Superstar won't know what hit him after seeing his biggest adversary in a buzzworthy face-off.

Joe laying waste to the worn-out Punk and rekindling their famous ROH rivalry would send fans home happy after the latter's shocking heel turn in the main event.

The entire playout will draw significant eyeballs and may even lure lapsed fans back to watching wrestling again.

What do you make of these predictions? Sounds off in the comments section below.

