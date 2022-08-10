"He wants to join The Judgment Day" - Fans speculate another massive WWE return after top AEW star posts a cryptic message

House of Black member and AEW star Buddy Matthews recently left fans speculating after sharing a cryptic post on Twitter.

Matthews had an eight-year stint in WWE, winning three titles overall in the company. He was released from his contract on June 2, 2021 as part of the global juggernaut's budget cuts.

After a brief stint on the independent circuit, Matthews made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the February 23, 2022 episode of Dynamite, joining forces with Malakai Black and Brody King.

Matthews recently shared a tweet, and shortly after, fans on Twitter let their imaginations run wild and speculated what the post could mean.

Some users assumed that it could lead to a WWE return in the foreseeable future. One fan hilariously stated that Buddy Matthews wants to join The Judgment Day and help his real-life girlfriend Rhea Ripley beat up Dominik Mysterio.

Other fans took a more likely approach and stated that the post could hint at Matthews' return to AEW for the upcoming trios tournament alongside Black and King.

AEW star Julia Hart recently opened up about her relationship with fellow House of Black members

During a recent appearance for a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Hart disclosed the different roles that each member of The House of Black play in her career:

"I would say Malakai [Black], he’s like my mentor, my coach and always gives me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody [King] is like my dad. He’s the guy that just takes care of me, makes sure everything’s okay, everything’s all right. I’d say Buddy [Matthews is] like a brother. Just someone that wants to joke around and have fun and a good time," said Julia Hart.

While Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews haven't won any titles in All Elite Wrestling so far, it will be interesting to see if they go the distance in the upcoming trios tournament.

Do you think The House of Black can win the AEW World Trios Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

