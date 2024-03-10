Fans think Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has teased the AEW arrival of a retired 10-time WWE champion

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, was in possession of a mysterious item. This led to fans making several crazy theories, with some saying this could be a tease of the return of a retired 10-time WWE champion.

The Rated-R Superstar made his return to Collision after one and a half months to confront Christian Cage. This was after Nick Wayne's successful match win against Adam Priest. He disguised himself as a member of the crowd before jumping Christian as he came right in front of him at ringside.

The Patriarchy eventually retaliated and had him cornered, but he brought out a metal box with the word "Spike" on it. He then showed its contents to his former best friend, and this was enough to force him to take a step back and call his entire faction to move away from Adam Copeland. Fans believe that this could be related to Spike Dudley, seeing as his first name was on the box.

Others thought it would be related to the likes of Gangrel. One even joked about how it was the spider that Erick Rowan kept in a cage back in 2020.

Some fans thought this was a tool that he was planning to use for their match for the TNT Championship in a few weeks' time. They believed this could be a barbed wire bat or a dog collar.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage set for "I Quit" Match in Toronto

The third installment of Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage will be taking place in less than two weeks' time.

A few days ago on Dynamite, Copeland made his return after being sidelined due to Cage and The Patriarchy. He was back with a vengeance, and he demanded another match for the TNT Championship, this time being an "I Quit" match.

This would be the second time The Rated-R Superstar would have a match of this sort, with the last one being against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022.

Once more, these two men look to settle their rivalry, which all started once more in their home country of Canada.

