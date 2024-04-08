Fans thought Dean Ambrose almost returned to WWE during WrestleMania 40 main event

Fans reacted after a series of shocking events took place in the main event of WrestleMania XL, one of which caused them to think Dean Ambrose had made his return to the company.

Jon Moxley is a former WWE Superstar, who was part of The Shield, which was formed by Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, for years. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 after working in the promotion for nine years. He then joined AEW under his real name, Jon Moxley, in the same year and is a multi-time AEW World Champion.

WWE's WrestleMania 40 is officially in the books and is receiving wide acclaim as possibly the biggest event in recent years. The storylines probably played a major part in this year's WrestleMania, the main plot being the Cody-Roman feud.

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at this year's WrestleMania after he defeated The Tribal Chief, but it wouldn't have been possible if several stars didn't help him out during the main event. Stars like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins took out The Bloodline to even the odds.

During Seth Rollin's interefence in the main event, The Shield theme was played in the arena. After a brief moment, The Visionary came out with the chair to hit Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief beat him, taking fans back to 2014, when Seth surprisingly betrayed The Shield.

After the theme hit, many fans lost their mind as they thought Dean Ambrose was making his return to the promotion after five years.

Cody Rhodes praises Roman Reigns after WWE WrestleMania XL

Speaking at the WrestleMania post-event press conference, Cody praised Roman Reigns and said his reign was "the greatest championship reign."

"Roman Reigns, obviously he and I are not good friends, but that's the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment. And as much as I don't agree with his style, and the way he went about being a champion perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion that he was for WWE, as a leader, as the quarterback." he said.

It will be interesting to see how well The American Nightmare carries the legacy of the championship.

