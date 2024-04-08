[WATCH] The moment Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania 40 with a major Shield throwback

Roman Reigns was unable to do the double over Cody Rhodes. At WrestleMania 40, he was beaten by The American Nightmare, who ended the now-former champion's historic title reign.

During the closing moments of the match, a conflicted Reigns was presented with the opportunity to hit either Rhodes or Seth Rollins with a steel chair. Rollins was among the many superstars who interfered during the main event.

Expand Tweet

The Visionary, who earlier in the night had lost the World Heavyweight Championship, came out to The Shield's music during the main event. He was also sporting the faction's classic tactical vest.

Eventually, Reigns decided to hit Rollins in the back with the steel chair over Rhodes. This led to The American Nightmare hitting three consecutive Cross Rhodes, securing a historic win.

Watch Roman Reigns hit Seth Rollins with the steel chair:

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns broke out on the WWE main roster as members of The Shield. In 2014, Rollins famously betrayed the faction when he hit Reigns with a steel chair to the back in a similar fashion.

During their time in The Shield, Rollins and Reigns also held the WWE Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose held the United States Championship. Despite losing on both nights, Rollins stayed true to his promise and shielded The American Nightmare.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you sad to see Roman Reigns lose the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion