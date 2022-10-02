"They'd be wise to release all the talent that want out" - Fans unsure about Tony Khan seemingly signing another former WWE Superstar in AEW

Fans on Twitter have expressed their uncertainty after reports emerged that AEW and Tony Khan have a massive interest in Juice Robinson.

The former IWGP US Champ made his AEW debut during last week's episode of Dynamite, facing World Champion Jon Moxley in singles action. He has been a free agent since his NJPW deal expired, and it was reported that Tony Khan has taken an interest in bringing him in as a regular fixture.

However, the potential signing has been met with some backlash from fans who feel as though AEW would be better managing the talent already signed to their roster. The user below, for example, suggested that the promotion cut any wantaway stars before improving.

Check out some reactions below:

Matt @Mattnumberss @TheLouisDangoor @Reap570 They’d be wise to release all the talent that want out. Clear the roster and improve the roster in one move. @TheLouisDangoor @Reap570 They’d be wise to release all the talent that want out. Clear the roster and improve the roster in one move.

YUGE GLITTERY GOOF! @tigerhite @TheLouisDangoor They already signed Rush and Bandido to contracts because Tony’s a mark on daddy’s money @TheLouisDangoor They already signed Rush and Bandido to contracts because Tony’s a mark on daddy’s money

Others suggested that Juice would be better suited to WWE, like the user below who felt he would bring much-needed star power to NXT.

Arekami Aderino @ErothPathak @TheLouisDangoor Juice Robinson would be a perfect fit for the new era of NXT they need big names @TheLouisDangoor Juice Robinson would be a perfect fit for the new era of NXT they need big names

Terry @Agallion



Someone who adds value, adds value regardless who is already on the roster.



If someone else struggles to get time because they are less than the new signee, too bad @TheLouisDangoor He should hire any roster upgrade he can get.Someone who adds value, adds value regardless who is already on the roster.If someone else struggles to get time because they are less than the new signee, too bad @TheLouisDangoor He should hire any roster upgrade he can get.Someone who adds value, adds value regardless who is already on the roster.If someone else struggles to get time because they are less than the new signee, too bad

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @TheLouisDangoor No matter how one feels about the talent individually, it's rather hard to argue that the AEW roster is indeed bloated. @TheLouisDangoor No matter how one feels about the talent individually, it's rather hard to argue that the AEW roster is indeed bloated.

Johnny The Depp @AmberSlayer @TheLouisDangoor The man is doing what vince did. Just signing them so they won't go to the competition and locking them down as long as possible. He became what he hates lol @TheLouisDangoor The man is doing what vince did. Just signing them so they won't go to the competition and locking them down as long as possible. He became what he hates lol

獣の王 ☯️ @RenzoSupreme @TheLouisDangoor I’d love to see him return to WWE honestly. I think given he left NXT on his own terms and we t and made a name for himself. He could come in and make a huge impact @TheLouisDangoor I’d love to see him return to WWE honestly. I think given he left NXT on his own terms and we t and made a name for himself. He could come in and make a huge impact

Brandy Burris @MrsBurris12 @TheLouisDangoor If there is any chance WWE could sign somebody he would try to do it first. @TheLouisDangoor If there is any chance WWE could sign somebody he would try to do it first.

However, it wasn't all negative, as some fans made it clear they felt he would be a great addition to the roster. Prior to working on this past week's Dynamite, Robinson made appearances for IMPACT Wrestling, where he successfully competed in a six-man tag team match.

Bandido has reportedly been offered an AEW contract after Dynamite

Juice Robinson wouldn't be the only AEW debutant to receive interest following his appearance. It has also been reported that former ROH World Champion Bandido was offered a contract following Dynamite.

Bandido made his debut for the promotion in search of his second ROH World Title as he challenged Chris Jericho in the main event. The match was met positively by fans and critics alike. Tony Khan was spotted embracing the luchador following his failed attempt at the title.

Despite making his debut in the promotion, this past week wasn't the first time Bandido and Tony Khan have worked together. He was the reigning champion in Ring of Honor prior to Khan's acquisition. He faced Jonathan Gresham at this year's Supercard of Honor to unify the titles.

What would you make of Juice Robinson signing for All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far