"DO YOUR JOB TK!" - Fans urge Tony Khan to fire top AEW star for being involved in another backstage altercation 

Fans have made it clear they want nothing but Sammy Guevara to be fired from AEW after he was reportedly engaged in a backstage fight before this week's Dynamite.
A few days back, The Spanish God was involved in a heated Twitter exchange with Andrade El Idolo. The duo didn't hold back before taking massive digs at each other, with Guevara saying that Andrade had a job in AEW because of his father-in-law, Ric Flair. Things took an ugly turn when the two came face-to-face before this week's Dynamite.
While the former TNT Champion reportedly shoved Andrade El Idolo, the latter responded by throwing a punch at Guevara. This resulted in the former NXT Champion being sent home, with his match at this week's Rampage against Dark Order's Preston Vance canceled, as announced by Tony Khan.
Considering this wasn't the first time The Spanish God was involved in a physical altercation, fans are adamant that AEW needs to take the bold step of firing him. For those unaware, Guevara was also involved in a backstage fight with Eddie Kingston a couple of months ago, which led to both men being suspended.
Users were furious that while Andrade El Idolo was sent home, Sammy Guevara didn't have to face any action. The former TNT Champion also performed in the show's main event, where he picked up the win for himself and Chris Jericho in a match against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.
Check out Twitter reactions to fans wanting Sammy Guevara to be fired below:
Andrade El Idolo dropped a message after being sent home from AEW Dynamite.
The former WWE United States Champion dropped a cryptic message after Tony Khan announced his match at Rampage was canceled.
Andrade El Idolo shared a quote about respect on Twitter, adding fuel to the fire about the rumors of a not-so-rosy backstage situation in All Elite Wrestling.
With The Spanish God seemingly coming out unscathed from the incident, it'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings Andrade back to AEW anytime soon.
What do you make of the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling? Do you see Tony Khan should also fire Sammy Guevara? Sound off in the comments section below.
