"DO YOUR JOB TK!" - Fans urge Tony Khan to fire top AEW star for being involved in another backstage altercation 

Fans have made it clear they want nothing but Sammy Guevara to be fired from AEW after he was reportedly engaged in a backstage fight before this week's Dynamite.

A few days back, The Spanish God was involved in a heated Twitter exchange with Andrade El Idolo. The duo didn't hold back before taking massive digs at each other, with Guevara saying that Andrade had a job in AEW because of his father-in-law, Ric Flair. Things took an ugly turn when the two came face-to-face before this week's Dynamite.

While the former TNT Champion reportedly shoved Andrade El Idolo, the latter responded by throwing a punch at Guevara. This resulted in the former NXT Champion being sent home, with his match at this week's Rampage against Dark Order's Preston Vance canceled, as announced by Tony Khan.

Considering this wasn't the first time The Spanish God was involved in a physical altercation, fans are adamant that AEW needs to take the bold step of firing him. For those unaware, Guevara was also involved in a backstage fight with Eddie Kingston a couple of months ago, which led to both men being suspended.

Users were furious that while Andrade El Idolo was sent home, Sammy Guevara didn't have to face any action. The former TNT Champion also performed in the show's main event, where he picked up the win for himself and Chris Jericho in a match against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

Check out Twitter reactions to fans wanting Sammy Guevara to be fired below:

🆂² @SoaTheBot @WrestleOps DO YOUR JOB TK AND FIRE SAMMY GUEVARA @WrestleOps DO YOUR JOB TK AND FIRE SAMMY GUEVARA

Tyler Masters @TylerMasters22 Also. Fire Sammy Guevara. He dropped Ruby on her head and almost killed Matt Hardy. Reckless pretty boy who doesn’t care and I cannot stress this enough. Adds nothing to the program. Also. Fire Sammy Guevara. He dropped Ruby on her head and almost killed Matt Hardy. Reckless pretty boy who doesn’t care and I cannot stress this enough. Adds nothing to the program.

✂️Ghosrface King✂️ @Toxic_Spider_ Me asking Tony Khan why he doesn’t just fire Sammy Me asking Tony Khan why he doesn’t just fire Sammy https://t.co/KFjmZf7FcF

#TooSweetElite @AllElitePodcast Trash ending to the Anniversary show. Even if you're cutting ties with Andrade handling it this way is gross. Trying to get heel heat for Sammy on the back of it is trash and I can't wait for it to back fire. Trash ending to the Anniversary show. Even if you're cutting ties with Andrade handling it this way is gross. Trying to get heel heat for Sammy on the back of it is trash and I can't wait for it to back fire.

MurphyMurph @JoshiPW4Life fire sammy. he is not the next misawa or steve austin or bret or tanahashi or rock or omega. sammy is just another disco fire sammy. he is not the next misawa or steve austin or bret or tanahashi or rock or omega. sammy is just another disco

Brian / ブライアン @FlyinBrianC89 If it's true & Sammy is the one who threw punches first after pushing Andrade. Fire Sammy ! Tony needs to crack the whip & Sammy is a constant source of drama #AEWDynamite If it's true & Sammy is the one who threw punches first after pushing Andrade. Fire Sammy ! Tony needs to crack the whip & Sammy is a constant source of drama #AEWDynamite

Calexto 🌸 @lngobernabIe_ WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Sammy Guevara and Andrade were just involved in a backstage altercation according to sources and Andrade has been sent home.



- TMZ Sammy Guevara and Andrade were just involved in a backstage altercation according to sources and Andrade has been sent home.- TMZ https://t.co/vUxAQ2GqA5 Gotta fire Sammy at this point twitter.com/wrestlepurists… Gotta fire Sammy at this point twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

#JusticeForNashCarter @deadspaceking Andrade El Idolo >>>>>>>> Sammy Guevara and it's not even close. Sammy is a walking drama magnet and TK continues to push him anyway, we don't like him, we like Andrade. Push the right man, TK. Fire the other. Andrade El Idolo >>>>>>>> Sammy Guevara and it's not even close. Sammy is a walking drama magnet and TK continues to push him anyway, we don't like him, we like Andrade. Push the right man, TK. Fire the other.

cosmo @butcherweight



fire sammy.



#AEWDynamite these matches have been amazing but its being over shadowed because sammy is being a big issue once again.fire sammy. these matches have been amazing but its being over shadowed because sammy is being a big issue once again. fire sammy.#AEWDynamite

Deadpool Majima @DeadpoolMajima



Also, stop defending him. Defending him makes you just as bad as him. A guy that jokes about rape, being reckless, & being involved in backstage drama deserves no sympathy.



#AEW #Wrestling Fire Sammy Guevara.Also, stop defending him. Defending him makes you just as bad as him. A guy that jokes about rape, being reckless, & being involved in backstage drama deserves no sympathy. #AEW Dynamite #SammyGuevara #Wrestling Community #Wrestling Twitter Fire Sammy Guevara. Also, stop defending him. Defending him makes you just as bad as him. A guy that jokes about rape, being reckless, & being involved in backstage drama deserves no sympathy. #AEW #AEWDynamite #SammyGuevara #Wrestling #WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter

BAER @Baerinstinctsro WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists According to sources, words were exchanged between Andrade & Sammy Guevara, and then things turned physical.



Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and then threw several punches. Andrade was said to of responded with a punch of his own.



- TMZ According to sources, words were exchanged between Andrade & Sammy Guevara, and then things turned physical. Sammy allegedly pushed Andrade, and then threw several punches. Andrade was said to of responded with a punch of his own.- TMZ https://t.co/J06rMoUL2M Fire sammy bro twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Fire sammy bro twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON How does this happen in AEW? Everyone paying attention should have known to keep Sammy & Andrade apart. How does this happen in AEW? Everyone paying attention should have known to keep Sammy & Andrade apart.

Andrade El Idolo dropped a message after being sent home from AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE United States Champion dropped a cryptic message after Tony Khan announced his match at Rampage was canceled.

Andrade El Idolo shared a quote about respect on Twitter, adding fuel to the fire about the rumors of a not-so-rosy backstage situation in All Elite Wrestling.

With The Spanish God seemingly coming out unscathed from the incident, it'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings Andrade back to AEW anytime soon.

What do you make of the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling? Do you see Tony Khan should also fire Sammy Guevara? Sound off in the comments section below.

