Andrade El Idolo breaks silence amid reports of physical altercation with top AEW star backstage before Dynamite

Andrade El Idolo has shared some words on social media amid reports of a backstage altercation ahead of AEW Dynamite.

Before tonight's tapings of Rampage, it was announced that Andrade's scheduled bout with Preston Vance would not go as planned. Moreover, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the latter would compete with the Dark Order in a Trios Tag Title contest against Death Triangle instead.

See you tonight for Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee 's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS

Reports have since emerged that Andrade and Sammy Guevara, who have shared jibes on social media as of late, engaged in a physical altercation backstage ahead of Dynamite.

Andrade then posted this quote on social media - "Respect me, and I'll respect u." The post coincides with emerging reports surrounding the altercation and Andrade's match cancellation.

Andrade and Sammy's issues have been playing out on social media following an interview where the former discussed a disagreement he had with the latter. They traded barbs on Twitter, with Andrade being told by Guevara to return to WWE.

