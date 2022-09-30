"Why wouldn’t he come out and say it himself?" - Booker T questions why fans so strongly push for Top AEW star to return to WWE

AEW has had some of its stars be the center of rumors about them returning to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. In light of all the stories, Booker T recently commented on a rumor that was highly overblown.

Between 2020 and early 2022, AEW snagged quite a number of former WWE Superstars who have since all reinvented themselves. However, one of the most unique characters has been under a ton of scrutiny from fans. Malakai Black's faction, as well as his own run, has often been the center of fan criticism.

During a recent episode of Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T addressed the wild fan speculation that Malakai Black was strongly on his way back to WWE.

“If Malakai was released or he got his release, why wouldn’t he come out and say it himself?” Booker asked. “He never said it. He never said it once, and we never reported on him leaving or anything like that because there again, I don’t know what’s real here on the internet." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Leave Malakai Black alone. Let the guy heal in peace. Leave Malakai Black alone. Let the guy heal in peace. https://t.co/vYRek1Rzf7

The rumors initially began when Black was granted a "conditional release" from AEW, sending fans into a flurry about the possibilities.

Malakai Black recently personally addressed all the rumors and speculations about him returning to WWE and exactly why he stepped away from All Elite Wrestling.

Fellow House of Black member, Buddy Matthews, was also at the center of an AEW exit rumor brigade

Buddy Matthews recently appeared at an event for Fight Life Pro Wrestling, where he ended up announcing that he'd be taking some time away. Soon after, fans went wild about speculation that he too would return to WWE, especially since Malakai was stepping away as well.

While not a flat-out denial, Matthews took to Twitter amidst all the rumors and speculation to post a GIF without context that hints at him knocking aside the stories as false.

At the end of the day, only Buddy and Malakai know what their true intentions are. Could the two make a return to WWE and perhaps join Bray Wyatt? Or are the two athletes simply going through a rough patch? Let us know in the comments section below!

