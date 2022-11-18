"Far better wrestler and entertainer than either Batista or Jeff [Hardy]" - Twitter divided over top AEW star's comparison to WWE legends

AEW's breakout star Wardlow has recently been compared to both Batista - for his build - and Jeff Hardy - for his shocking agility. In response to the comparison, many fans seem to be divided on the matter, as many have advocated both for and against the similarity.

Wardlow's run to his current TNT Championship reign was one of the most anticipated angles in recent AEW history. Numerous fans clamored to see the star powerbomb his way to the top, especially when the star shockingly performed a Swanton Bomb.

Despite this, The War Dog continues to plow his way through the roster, reminding many fans of WWE Legend Batista, whose finisher "The Batista Bomb" is simply a sitdown Powerbomb, drawing even more comparison. In response to Twitter user @TheEnemiesPE3's post, fans shared their own takes on the matter.

Quite a number of the fans who commented on the post either agreed or seemed to be amused by the comparison. Some even brought up rising WWE star Bron Breakker and noted how they'd like to see the second-generation wrestler go up against the AEW TNT Champion.

UltimoDevil @LuchaCyborg64 @TheEnemiesPE3 The most accurate description of Wardlow I’ve ever read @TheEnemiesPE3 The most accurate description of Wardlow I’ve ever read

D.L. Harris @theotherguy00 @TheEnemiesPE3 I has no clue who Wardlow was at the beginning of AEW but I'm happy they have guys like him & Hobbs. Big guys that are athletic as all hell are worth the price of admission! @TheEnemiesPE3 I has no clue who Wardlow was at the beginning of AEW but I'm happy they have guys like him & Hobbs. Big guys that are athletic as all hell are worth the price of admission!

RI$KY🖤 @greenforevxr @TheEnemiesPE3 embracing his jeff hardy cosplayer roots what a dawg @TheEnemiesPE3 embracing his jeff hardy cosplayer roots what a dawg

Ezra Almond @AwesomeEzra619 @TheEnemiesPE3 Am I the only one who wants to see Wardlow vs. Bron Breakker? I mean, think about it. Two big guys who are insanely athletic against each other. @TheEnemiesPE3 Am I the only one who wants to see Wardlow vs. Bron Breakker? I mean, think about it. Two big guys who are insanely athletic against each other.

A handful of fans found the comparison distasteful, as the late-former WWE Superstar Sean O'Haire was known for his size and surprising agility in routinely performing Jeff Hardy-esque moves.

Tom @TommyLovesStuff @TheEnemiesPE3 Like a modern day Sean o’ haire ? @TheEnemiesPE3 Like a modern day Sean o’ haire ?

A notable number of Twitter users were highly unimpressed by the comparisons between the AEW star and WWE legends and duly voiced their opinions.

Doctor Fate @IMMY_ISLAM @TheEnemiesPE3 Shame he doesn't have a fraction of the charisma Jeff has. @TheEnemiesPE3 Shame he doesn't have a fraction of the charisma Jeff has.

Judy R @CKJLR @TheEnemiesPE3 Don't particularly care for the Jeff Hardy reference but I see your point @TheEnemiesPE3 Don't particularly care for the Jeff Hardy reference but I see your point

CedricHighsmith @Dookiehead18 @TheEnemiesPE3 More like Austin theory’s body lol this dude would look like a shrimp standing next to prime Batista @TheEnemiesPE3 More like Austin theory’s body lol this dude would look like a shrimp standing next to prime Batista

Steve 🐀 @GamecasterSteve @TheEnemiesPE3 What an awful comparison. Wardlow is a far better wrestler and entertainer than either Batista or jeff. @TheEnemiesPE3 What an awful comparison. Wardlow is a far better wrestler and entertainer than either Batista or jeff.

Despite fans' reaction to the comparison, most seemed to have a positive opinion of the TNT Champion. However, a wrestling veteran recently slammed his presentation in the promotion, claiming that he's not "not invested" in the War Dog's run.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

AEW star Wardlow claims that he once anticipated being the next Jeff Hardy

Wardlow might be far more recognized for his Powerbomb Symphony and massive demeanor, but the TNT Champion has proven he can fly from the top rope when needed. In an interview a few months ago, the War Dog confessed how he's able to pull these moves off.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Wardlow recalled his early training to be a wrestler.

"That was my initial goal in wrestling. So I spent years doing swantons and teaching my body to flip and twist and corkscrew. And then I blow up during my Junior and Senior year. So I spent all of these years teaching myself high-flying stuff and then blew up physically. So I’m capable of doing things guys my size shouldn’t be capable of." Wardlow detailed. (H/T: Fightful)

Wardlow will be putting his TNT Championship on the line this weekend at AEW Full Gear against both Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe.

Will this spell the end of the TNT Champion's reign, or will he pick up a victory with another shocking Swanton Bomb? Sound off in the comments below.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes