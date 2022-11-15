Disco Inferno blasts 5-time WWE World Champion's booking in AEW; says he's "not invested"

AEW's booking continues to come under fire from numerous veterans of the industry. WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently slammed the promotion for poorly booking Bryan Danielson.

Danielson made his AEW debut on the September 5th, 2021 episode of Dynamite, moments after Adam Cole also joined the promotion. Shortly after, the veteran enjoyed a monster push and was seemingly gearing towards an AEW World Championship reign. Unfortunately, he's since fallen off, which many have called the promotion out for.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) claimed that The American Dragon loses too much for him to retain his interest.

"He was booked good in the beginning, but now I’m not invested in anything he’s doing. He loses all the time." Disco claimed. (00:33 onward).

Fellow WCW veteran Konnan also chipped in at this point, claiming that Danielson is not the only poorly booked star in All Elite Wrestling.

"I don’t think he’s the worst. He’s just like Brian Cage, Jade Cargill. Just about everybody [is poorly booked]." Konnan said.(01:15 onward).

Gilbertti has clearly not been a fan of Bryan Danielson for quite some time, as he also notably heavily criticized the star's recent bout against Sammy Guevara. The veteran also noted that despite his qualms, critics like Dave Meltzer often openly praise these matches.

Bryan Danielson isn't the only AEW star whose booking Disco Inferno isn't happy with

Unfortunately, with every new athlete Tony Khan adds, there's seemingly less and less space for those already on the roster. A star who seemed to have the best future ahead of him and is now meandering onward is arguably the reigning TNT Champion, Wardlow.

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Booking Wardlow as TNT champion really shouldn’t be this difficult



Just put him in feuds with other big guys like Hobbs, Archer, Miro and essentially make that the hoss title Booking Wardlow as TNT champion really shouldn’t be this difficult Just put him in feuds with other big guys like Hobbs, Archer, Miro and essentially make that the hoss title https://t.co/Q5TJTmREQL

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Gilbertti claimed that it wasn't Danielson who had the worst booking, but Wardlow.

"Wardlow. After he beat MJF, there’s just been no vertical rise of his character rise at all, it’s just all been horizontal." Disco added. (01:34 onward).

Disco isn't the only veteran to slam Wardlow's booking, as another WCW veteran also harshly criticized Tony Khan for dropping the ball with the War Dog. Only time will tell, but could Khan still turn Wardlow's booking around, or will the star, unfortunately, fall off?

