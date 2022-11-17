Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 card after Dynamite: The Elite returns, former WWE star challenges for major title

Full Gear 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible pay-per-view event. The November 19 event will cap off what has been a tremendous year for AEW in terms of pay-per-views. U.S. and international fans can live stream the event on Bleacher Report and Fight TV, respectively. For AEW’s fanbase in India, the show will stream live on Discovery Plus.

Full Gear 2022, so far, features 11 matches, possibly making it one of the longest AEW events this year. The Jacksonville-based promotion added two huge title matches to the show on the November 16, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

Following a reported suspension post-All Out, The Elite will return to AEW at the event. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will take on Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Brothers) for the World Trios Tag Team Championship.

Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse in a triple-threat match. All three men found themselves in a huge brawl on Dynamite this week.

Mr. Mayhem will look to make the ROH World Television Champion pay for attacking him on the November 9, 2022, edition of Dynamite. As for Hobbs, he will aim for his first singles title win in AEW.

The main event of Full Gear 2022 will see Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The Devil earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

Maxwell has disassociated himself from The Firm in the wake of their heinous assault on him, but are his intentions genuine, or is it all just a fluke?

Below is the updated match card for AEW Full Gear 2022 as of Wednesday, November 16, post-Dynamite.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF - Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) - Tag Team Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Death Triangle (PAC and The Lucha Brothers) (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) – Six-man Tag Team Match for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter- Singles Match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship

Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – Triple-Threat Match for the AEW TNT Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara - Four-Way Match for the ROH World Championship

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Sting and Darby Allin - Tag Team Match

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Saraya - Singles Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose - Singles Match for the AEW TBS Championship

Luchasaurus vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry - Steel Cage Match

Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks or Lance Archer – AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Final (Winner will receive a title shot at Winter is Coming)

AEW is expected to add more matches to the Full Gear 2022 lineup following Rampage this week.

The Elite is set to return at AEW Full Gear 2022

As noted earlier, The Elite were stripped of the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship following the events of All Out.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will finally get their shot at the titles they never lost in the first place this Saturday.

PAC and The Lucha Bros teased the return of The Elite at Full Gear following their successful title defense against Top Flight and AR FOX on Dynamite this week. The matchup was confirmed with a graphic that featured the champions and the challengers.

It remains to be seen if The Elite will reclaim the titles at Full Gear 2022.

