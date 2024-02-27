"Fatal 4-Way, Winner Take All" - WrestleMania 40 main event idea would be very interesting, says WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer wants to see an interesting twist in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than Arn Anderson. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL. However, Anderson suggested an interesting idea for the main event, as the storyline between Rhodes and Reigns also involves two other top stars, The Rock and the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the ARN Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer proposed a Fatal Four-Way Winner Take All match for the culmination of the storyline.

"Well, I'll bounce one off of you. If you want to make it interesting, [make it] Fatal Four-Way. Winner takes all. Consolidate the two titles. I go back to the Fatal Four-Way. Now [that] you have that consolidation, the winner consolidates the championships, and you only have one. Each time, if you have that going in, think about this and build in the match. Every time Roman gets covered by somebody, there's a mad scramble to make a save. Every time Seth gets covered by somebody, there's a mad scramble to make a save, so they're having to save each other because they can lose their championship without losing the fall." [H/T: Fightful]

Vince Russo recently had an interesting take on WWE WrestleMania XL Main Event

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo recently made an interesting claim about the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that if Vince McMahon was still the head of creative, he would have gone with Rock vs. Roman as the main event of WrestleMania 40.

"Yeah, I do think so. I think everything would be the biggest match that it could be. I don't think Vince thinks as highly of Cody as he does [of] The Rock and Roman Reigns. And you can't say no to Vince McMahon. Now, Rock might have been a different story because of scheduling and whatnot. I mean, that's a whole different thing. But Roman Reigns is on the roster. And you know, you don't say no to Vince." [From 6:15 onwards]

Cody Rhodes' fan following was one of the major reasons behind the sudden change of plans in the main event of WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes dethrones the Tribal Chief at the Showcase of the Immortals.

