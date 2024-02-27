Grayson Waller sends a message to Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller sent a bold message to Cody Rhodes after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The bitterness between the Aussie Icon and The American Nightmare kickstarted at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The 33-year-old WWE star hosted The Grayson Waller Effect show in his home country, Australia.

Waller was accompanied by former United States Champion Austin Theory during a segment with Cody and Seth Rollins last Saturday. However, things got chaotic after Rollins and Rhodes attacked the 26-year-old star, with the Aussie icon watching from the sidelines.

Since The American Nightmare ruined The Grayson Waller Effect show in Australia, the two men clashed in one-to-one action in the main event of last night's RAW.

Even though the 33-year-old star suffered a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes, he shared a still from the contest, where he had his opponent lying defenseless on the mat.

"Aussie Takeover Continues," Grayson Waller wrote.

Check out the star's tweet below:

Cody Rhodes is hunting The Bloodline in the WWE

Following Cody's victory over Grayson Waller, Paul Heyman entered the arena along with three suspended police officers. The Wiseman confronted the 38-year-old WWE star and threatened to withdraw his challenge to The Rock for a singles match.

After Cody refused to step back, Heyman tried to assault the RAW star at the hands of his hired henchmen. However, The American Nightmare disposed of his attackers with relentless precision.

After successfully annihilating his attackers, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner made it clear to Heyman that ''The Bloodline isn't hunting him,'' he's ''hunting The Bloodline!"

Seth Rollins has already extended his offer to help Rhodes in his battle against The Bloodline. Only time will tell if the wrestling world finally gets Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

