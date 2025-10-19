  • home icon
  Female AEW star calls Jon Moxley "bald b**tard"; sides with Darby Allin

Female AEW star calls Jon Moxley “bald b**tard”; sides with Darby Allin

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:59 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley [Image via @aewontv/Instagram]

Jon Moxley went on a war against Darby Allin this week at AEW WrestleDream. The two stars tore the house down in their 'I-Quit' match that witnessed the fall of The Purveyor of Violence. However, a female star posted a pretty stern message for the former AEW World Champion during the match that made a lot of headlines.

AEW star Billie Starkz posted a sharp post on her X post during the I-Quit match between Moxley and Allin. Death Riders have been the epicenter of chaos in All Elite Wrestling for almost a year. The Jon Moxley-led faction has made life worse for many names, including Darby Allin. However, the wicked group has yet to interact with Starkz at the moment.

Still, during the match, Starkz expressed her support for Allin and asked him to make Moxley utter 'I-Quit' with a pretty mean X post. Such a bold statement by the 20-year-old has been making the rounds on the internet as fans believe she is asking for trouble herself from the Death Riders' leader.

Make that bald bastard QUIT! COME ON DARBY!

Check out her X post below:

Jon Moxley seemingly paid homage to his Shield brother, Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley gave one of the best performances of his life in an epic match against Darby Allin. While he failed to pick up the win, he managed to endure a lot of violence all over the ring. At one point during the match, Mox even paid a sudden homage to his former tag team partner in WWE, Seth Rollins.

The former AEW World Champion used every move from his arsenal on Darby Allin. At one point, he went on to kick The Daredevil in the mid-section to deliver him a wicked 'Stomp' in the middle of the ring, which is the finishing move of his Shield brother.

This spot made huge rounds on the internet as fans reminisced about Moxley and Rollins' days from The Shield. Such a major tribute at a point where WWE has been making references about The Purveyor of Violence certainly raises a lot of eyebrows. With that said, only time will tell how things will unfold for the Death Riders' leader from here on.

