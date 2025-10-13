WWE once again drops a huge Dean Ambrose (fka Jon Moxley) reference

Jon Moxley rose to prominence for his stint in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, WWE. Despite leaving them in his rearview years ago, the Stamford-based promotion dropped another reference regarding the AEW star, just days after doing the same at their latest Premium Live Event.
The Purveyor of Violence broke into the business as Dean Ambrose with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, debuting as The Shield in WWE in 2012. Following their split in 2014, all three members went on to become marquee attractions for World Wrestling Entertainment.
However, in 2019, Jon Moxley left the company and joined rival promotion AEW, making his debut at their first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Since then, he has been one of the top stars on their roster. Despite Moxley no longer associated with them, WWE recently referenced him at their Crown Jewel PLE that took place in Perth, Australia.
Just days later, the global juggernaut again referenced Jon Moxley. The company recently took to their YouTube channel to drop a new video, titled 'The Complete History of The Shield,' with a compilation of all significant moments featuring the Shield members.
Jon Moxley is set for a huge match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view
Jon Moxley is currently embroiled in a heated feud with fellow AEW star, Darby Allin. The duo clashed in a hellicious Coffin match at the All Out 2025 event, which Moxley won. However, their rivalry is set to write another gruesome chapter.
The two AEW stars will collide in a rematch at their upcoming pay-per-view show, WrestleDream. However, this time, it will be an 'I Quit match.' Allin has already shown his fury by setting Moxley on fire at All Out and almost throwing a Molotov cocktail at him and The Death Riders last week on Dynamite.
At the same time, Moxley himself is known for his dangerous and unhinged in-ring style. So it will be interesting to see which AEW star will have to utter the words 'I Quit' at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.
