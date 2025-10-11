WWE drops massive Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) bombshell at Crown Jewel 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:28 GMT
Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW
Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

WWE's ongoing international event, Crown Jewel, surprisingly dropped a prominent allusion to former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). This took place during a bout featuring a former teammate of The One True King's from during his time in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Stamford-based promotion is currently hosting the seventh iteration of Crown Jewel in the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The PLE featured an "Australian Street Fight" between hometown heel Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns, in the culmination of a rivalry between the two stars that has been building for the past several weeks.

At one point during the bout, the Aussie powerhouse's Vision stable-mate, Bron Breakker, showed up to flatten The Tribal Chief with a spear. The duo then dragged Reigns to the announcers' table, with Reed then proceeding to slam the former Universal Champion through the desk. The maneuver prompted veteran commentator Michael Cole to harken back to Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now AEW's Jon Moxley) similarly taking out their rivals in the past with their iconic Shield triple powerbomb.

While The OTC and The Visionary have continued to appear on WWE programming as two of its biggest names, the erstwhile Lunatic Fringe jumped ship to AEW back in 2019, and has without a doubt served as one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's greatest standard-bearers over the past six years.

Former WWE champion Jon Moxley is set for a huge AEW pay-per-view match

Last month at All Out : Toronto, Jon Moxley took on Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, a bout that initially appeared to be the blowoff for the long-running blood-feud between the two stars. Unfortunately for the "relentless" daredevil, The Purveyor of Violence succeeded at picking up the win courtesy of a major assist from the returning Pac, who took Darby out and stuffed the latter inside the coffin to end the matchup.

Despite the loss, Allin exacted a measure of revenge against Mox afterwards by setting him on fire backstage. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, after Kris Statlander's rejection of The Death Riders, the face-painted star appeared to stalk Moxley and his crew wielding a flamethrower. He then laid out a challenge to the former WWE Champion to face him in an I Quit match at WrestleDream 2025.

Match graphic for ex-WWE name Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream [Image Credits: AEW&#039;s X profile]
Match graphic for ex-WWE name Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

As hostilities between Allin and Mox continue to escalate, it remains to be seen if the former TNT Champion will be able to put away the original Death Rider once and for all later this month.

