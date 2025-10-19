Jon Moxley suddenly pays a tribute to his Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at AEW WrestleDream 2025 

Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley rose to prominence in the wrestling business together as The Shield. As Moxley was engulfed in inflicting pain on his opponent at the AEW WrestleDream 2025, he suddenly paid tribute to his former brother-in-arms.The Purveyor of Violence collided against Darby Allin in a gruesome 'I Quit' match at AEW WrestleDream. It was a hellish sight to witness as both men used every foreign object and means to cause physical damage to each other. A particular spot in the match saw Moxley taking out a taser gun from Allin's bag of weapons.For a moment, Allin blocked his attempt; however, Marina Shafir came from behind and nailed the former AEW World Tag Team Champion with a low-blow. With Allin down, Jon Moxley used the gun on Allin that left him shocked, literally, and planted his face to the mat by using Seth Rollins' finishing maneuver, The Stomp.Seth Rollins is reportedly out with an injury after being betrayed by The VisionSeth Rollins is coming off a historic yet disappointing week altogether. The Visionary defeated Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Crown Jewel championship at the namesake event. However, it was reported that Rollins suffered a shoulder injury while executing a coast-to-coast move.On the following edition of RAW, his faction, The Vision shocked the world when Bron Breakker nailed Rollins with a thunderous spear after the main event match. Bronson Reed followed suit and laid him out with a Tsunami. Finally, Paul Heyman sided with the two rising stars, outcasting Rollins from his own stable.Furthermore, there have been reports that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will have to undergo surgery and vacate his title. With RAW General Manager Adam Pearce set to address Rollins' situation on the upcoming edition of the red brand, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.