  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW WrestleDream 2025
  • Jon Moxley suddenly pays a tribute to his Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at AEW WrestleDream 2025 

Jon Moxley suddenly pays a tribute to his Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at AEW WrestleDream 2025 

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:41 GMT
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in WWE (Image via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley rose to prominence in the wrestling business together as The Shield. As Moxley was engulfed in inflicting pain on his opponent at the AEW WrestleDream 2025, he suddenly paid tribute to his former brother-in-arms.

Ad

The Purveyor of Violence collided against Darby Allin in a gruesome 'I Quit' match at AEW WrestleDream. It was a hellish sight to witness as both men used every foreign object and means to cause physical damage to each other. A particular spot in the match saw Moxley taking out a taser gun from Allin's bag of weapons.

For a moment, Allin blocked his attempt; however, Marina Shafir came from behind and nailed the former AEW World Tag Team Champion with a low-blow. With Allin down, Jon Moxley used the gun on Allin that left him shocked, literally, and planted his face to the mat by using Seth Rollins' finishing maneuver, The Stomp.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Seth Rollins is reportedly out with an injury after being betrayed by The Vision

Seth Rollins is coming off a historic yet disappointing week altogether. The Visionary defeated Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Crown Jewel championship at the namesake event. However, it was reported that Rollins suffered a shoulder injury while executing a coast-to-coast move.

On the following edition of RAW, his faction, The Vision shocked the world when Bron Breakker nailed Rollins with a thunderous spear after the main event match. Bronson Reed followed suit and laid him out with a Tsunami. Finally, Paul Heyman sided with the two rising stars, outcasting Rollins from his own stable.

Furthermore, there have been reports that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will have to undergo surgery and vacate his title. With RAW General Manager Adam Pearce set to address Rollins' situation on the upcoming edition of the red brand, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications