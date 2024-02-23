Female AEW star confirms she’s okay following scary botch on Dynamite

A female AEW star who was involved in a scary botch on Dynamite yesterday gave out a positive update and said that she is doing alright. The name in question is the returning Madison Rayne.

Madison took on Deonna Purrazzo amidst much fanfare, but there was some concern during the match. After missing out on a clothesline, she was caught by her opponent, who went for what looked like an exploder suplex.

Unfortunately for Madison, that was botched, and she landed awkwardly on her head. That prompted the referee to check on her immediately; even Purrazzo was concerned.

The former TNA star took to Twitter to update her fans, assuring them she was okay.

“Hi 🙋🏼‍♀️ I’m okay! Thanks so much to everyone who celebrated my Dynamite return & those who checked in on me afterwards. To those who have never stepped into a ring but tweeted awful things at me w/ zero knowledge of what actually happened- thanks for watching. Have a great day 🙃," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite the injury, the AEW star went on to finish the match but ended up losing in her return match.

Deonna Purrazzo reveals her father’s reaction to her AEW debut

Deonna Purrazzo was officially back in AEW in January of this year. She took the wrestling world by storm and made her presence felt in the land of the Elite.

She has now revealed how her father reacted to her debut. She was speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast when she said:

"Fast forward now, I make my debut, there’s my dad crying. When Renee [Paquette] came to the back, he had said to me, ‘I think I’m a wrestling fan now.’ [...] He had the time of his life at Prudential Center and there’s only been a few times where I’ve seen my dad so happy and so free and loose and excited. My wedding day was one of them, and Prudential Center in Newark was the other time," Deonna Purrazzo said.

It is great to see a wrestler’s family being so invested in their professional lives; this is a prime example.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo will become the Women’s World Champion at Revolution? Tell us in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE