Female AEW star expresses concern for Adam Copeland - "Hopefully this is not a career-ending injury"

Adam Copeland is currently out of action after suffering an injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. A former Women's World Champion expressed concern for the veteran on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio.

Thunder Rosa has dealt with injuries herself, including one that forced her to relinquish her AEW Women's World Title in November 2022 and disappear from television for more than a year. However, Copeland's dive from the top of the cage in his match against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing resulted in a fractured tibia, so the WWE Hall of Famer shouldn't be out for as long as Rosa was.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa lamented Copeland's injury and claimed that he is a positive force in the locker room:

"It makes me so sad because he's [Adam Copeland] so positive in the locker room," Rosa said. "He gives us lectures of what to do in the ring and how to handle some things. It's sad that he's not gonna be with us for a minute. Hopefully this is not a career-ending injury and we can see him doing a big comeback." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Adam Copeland has become a locker room leader in AEW

Due to All Elite Wrestling's status and position within the wrestling industry, it's easy to think that former WWE Superstars – and especially legends – might join the company with an ego. And while some might have done so, that doesn't seem to be the case with Adam Copeland.

The former Edge has been a locker room leader in the Jacksonville-based promotion, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer:

"Adam Copeland is considered backstage in AEW to be a locker room leader and was perceived to have been doing “much more” than was expected of him. It’s a very different attitude compared to people who have come from WWE to AEW and viewed the company as beneath them."

Copeland has already found great success in Tony Khan's promotion, having won the TNT Championship twice. He's wowed fans with his wrestling prowess, and many are looking forward to his eventual return to the ring.

