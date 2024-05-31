Surprising details on Adam Copeland's backstage reputation in AEW - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland recently revealed that he suffered an injury following a dangerous spot during his match at AEW Double or Nothing and confirmed that he will be out of action for months. However, a surprising update was reported recently about The Rated-R Superstar.

Adam Copeland arrived in AEW in October at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event and has had some great matchups since then. He is a former two-time TNT Champion. However, Copeland was recently stripped of the title after suffering a fractured tibia in the brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black at the Double or Nothing PPV.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Hall of Famer is considered a locker room leader in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The report further noted that he has been contributing more backstage as compared to other stars who came from the rival company.

"Adam Copeland is considered backstage in AEW to be a locker room leader and was perceived to have been doing “much more” than was expected of him. It’s a very different attitude compared to people who have come from WWE to AEW and viewed the company as beneath them.” [H/T RingsideNews]

Gangrel opens up about Adam Copeland bringing him to AEW

This past weekend at the Double or Nothing PPV, Adam Copeland brought backup in the form of Gangrel during his match against Malakai Black.

Gangrel came through the ring and took out the rest of the House of Black, which allowed Copeland to retain his TNT Championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the Attitude Era Legend praised Adam Copeland and revealed that The Rated-R Superstar was responsible for his arrival.

"Adam is hard-headed. Once he has a story or something in his mind, he's going to get it done one way or another. Eventually, it went over to AEW and he got it done. I'm appreciative for it. I'm 55 years old. I didn't know if I could crawl up through the bottom of the ring being under there for a while. My biggest fear was, 'Can I get up and move?' My adrenaline kicked in. I was just blessed to be part of that moment," Gangrel said.

Adam Copeland is currently out of action due to injury however, it will be interesting to see if he brings back Gangrel once again in another feud.

