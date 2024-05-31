Adam Copeland (fka Edge) owns the rights to “The Brood” in AEW - Reports

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge in WWE) shocked the entire wrestling world when he used the Brood imagery at AEW Double or Nothing in his match against Malakai Black.

Fans wondered how he could do it, as it was only used in WWE. However, reports have now emerged that Copeland owns the rights to the Brood trademark. PWInsider was the first one to report it.

The report mentioned that Adam Copeland has full rights to use the term and can use it anywhere and is not just limited to the WWE. He also got help from his former stablemate Gangrel in that match.

It was a great throwback to yesteryear and showed that Copeland has still not lost the magical touch. He can tap into his past to ensure he gets a result against his opponents. He did that with The Miz and Seth Rollins, and Malakai Black was the latest to fall prey to it.

Gangrel praised Adam Copeland for bringing him back to AEW

WWE legend Gangrel made a few appearances in AEW over the years, but none was more impactful than the one he had at Double or Nothing.

He helped his friend Adam Copeland defeat Malakai Black in surprising circumstances. He has now revealed how Copeland was responsible for bringing him back and praised him for getting it done.

He was speaking on Busted Open Radio when he said:

"Adam is hard-headed. Once he has a story or something in his mind, he's going to get it done one way or another. Eventually, it went over to AEW and he got it done. I'm appreciative for it. I'm 55 years old. I didn't know if I could crawl up through the bottom of the ring being under there for a while. My biggest fear was, 'Can I get up and move?' My adrenaline kicked in. I was just blessed to be part of that moment."

Unfortunately for Copeland, he fractured his tibia in that match and was eventually stripped of his TNT Championship on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what happens next with the title.

