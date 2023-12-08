Female AEW star hints at massive return after almost a year

A top AEW star has hinted at her much-anticipated return to the promotion roughly a year after she last competed. The talent in question is Tay Melo, who recently gave birth to a baby girl with her husband and fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara.

Tay last stepped inside the squared circle in All Elite Wrestling on the January 11 episode of Rampage, where she and Anna Jay defeated Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. On November 29, the former NXT star shared the heartwarming news of the birth of her and Guevara's daughter, Luna Melo Guevara.

Since then, fans have been speculating about when Tay Melo could finally return. Her latest tweet is sure to get the fans buzzing as she seemingly dropped a hint at a comeback while promoting next year's All In 2024 pay-per-view.

"The comeback will be epic! For now I’ll take care of Luna and you can go buy your tickets," tweeted Melo.

AEW star Tay Melo has her sights set on winning gold

A few months back, on her husband Sammy Guevara's vlog, Tay Melo opened up about her aspirations once she's cleared to return to the ring. The 28-year-old performer stated that she wanted to capture all the titles in Tony Khan's company upon her comeback, be it the AEW Women's Championship or the TBS Title.

“I wanna get a title. All the belts, I’m not kidding. I’m gonna go for it all. Of course, I want the world title. But I’m up to do the TBS [Title] too... It’s literally like I was never motivated enough, I think. It’s almost like, ‘Yeah, everybody wants a title.’ But I was never like, ‘I want it more than anything,’ and right now, I do... So, I’m getting it because I don’t know one thing in my life that I wanted to do and I never did. So, it is what it is.”

It remains to be seen when and where AEW books Tay Melo's return, as she's sure to receive a warm welcome from the company's fanbase.

