Female AEW star makes her modeling debut

AEW star Skye Blue revealed that she recently made her modeling debut. The 24-year-old star signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and has become a quick hit due to her unmatched charisma.

After attracting many eyes by showcasing her wrestling skills, Blue became a top star after being associated with Julia Hart and turning heel in the process. She is also involved in some of the best hardcore matches of the promotion. Skye Blue was reportedly upset with a fan who made vulgar comments towards her during the ROH taping last month.

After taking some time off following the shocking incident, she returned a couple of weeks later and revealed herself as Mercedes Mone's mystery attacker. Skye Blue then competed for the TBS Championship against The CEO in an impromptu match on the May 29 episode of Dynamite.

It seems like Skye Blue has decided to try her luck in modeling. She recently shared a photo of her first model casting.

"My first ever model casting," she wrote.

Take a look at the tweet here.

AEW star Skye Blue talks about her heel run

The 24-year-old turned heel in late 2023 and joined forces with then-TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Speaking with Kicking Out, Skye reflected on her heel turn and said she is comfortable with the character change.

"Yeah, it's really been... I have never been a heel in my entire career until now and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself and... I like it because I'm also still learning. Like, I'm learning how to portray the character better. You know what I mean? Like, I feel like I'm always learning and I'm surrounded by, like, such great people at AEW to learn from," Blue said.

It will be interesting to see when she returns to AEW following her loss to Mercedes Mone.

