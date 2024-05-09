Skye Blue upset after awfully vulgar fan incident, AEW security got involved - Reports

AEW star Skye Blue allegedly faced an awful fan incident during her match on the Ring of Honor tapings after Dynamite this past Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta. Even the security got involved to handle the situation.

Skye Blue competed in a match against Lady Frost at the recent Ring of Honor tapings. During the match, Skye allegedly faced harassment from a man sitting in the front row.

A fan who was allegedly present in the arena took to Reddit to reveal that a man in the front row was making vulgar comments about Blue. The fan also revealed that the man got louder despite the people around him telling him to shut up.

After the match, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards called security and asked them to kick the person out of the arena for his awful behavior. The fan also revealed that the man had a child with him, and he was putting up a fight despite the security getting involved. Moreover, Skye was very upset when she left the ring, as per the Reddit post.

Skye Blue doesn't want to fight her current partner

Skye Blue has been paired with former TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart ever since turning heel. Speaking on Indy Sports Daily recently, Skye was asked whether she wants to wrestle Hart one-on-one, to which she said:

"I wrestled [Julia Hart] once, years and years ago, when she was still a cheerleader, and I was still, you know, bubbly-backwards-hat, and then... we wrestled at Arthur Ashe [Stadium], which was really, really cool to do it in that building. So, I think... I mean, she's very talented, but I don't want to fight her. I like her."

Meanwhile, Blue keeps on improving as a character and a wrestler every week. Only time will tell what's next for her in the upcoming stages of her career.