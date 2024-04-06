Skye Blue says she has no interest in fighting current AEW Champion

Skye Blue is one of AEW's fastest-rising stars. However, the beloved heel has just confirmed that she will not be chasing a certain AEW Champion.

After issues between the two, Skye linked up with AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart, and the two have been running rampant over the All Elite women's division. Blue and Hart defeated Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in a Rampage Street Fight earlier this month. One week later, Willow won a Fatal 4 Way over Blue, Statlander, and Anna Jay to earn a title match with Hart at AEW Dynasty.

Speaking on Indy Sports Daily, Skye was asked if she thought of potentially facing Hart coming out of the Fatal 4 Way. The 24-year-old was adamant about not wrestling her 22-year-old colleague:

"It was kind of in the back of my mind, but at the same time, I was more... just targeting Willow and Statlander. It was more like, 'Hey, you guys put me through hell in this Street Fight,' but I mean, I asked for the Street Fight, so I can't really b***h, and I loved every second of it [laughs]," Skye Blue said. [From 13:13 to 13:41]

Skye continued and recalled her past matches with the House of Black member. Their first-ever singles bout took place on March 16, 2022, at the Elevation tapings, with Hart getting the win in 4 minutes. Hart then won a 6-minute match on September 20, 2023, at the Grand Slam Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium:

"But I did wrestle Julia once. I wrestled her at... no, no, no. Actually I, wrestled her twice, sorry. I wrestled her once, years and years ago, when she was still a cheerleader, and I was still, you know, bubbly-backwards-hat, and then... we wrestled at Arthur Ashe [Stadium], which was really, really cool to do it in that building. So, I think... I mean, she's very talented, but I don't want to fight her. I like her," Skye Blue said of Julia Hart. [From 13:42 to 14:13]

Skye is still not an official member of The House of Black, but that is rumored to change soon.

Skye Blue breaks character and comments on her AEW status

Skye Blue arrived in All Elite Wrestling in April 2021 as a lively babyface with four years of experience in the ring.

The Chicagoan wrestler recently turned heel by joining The House of Black's Julia Hart, who is the current AEW TBS Champion. Speaking to Kicking Out, the 24-year-old Skye said she feels very comfortable as a heel:

"Yeah, it's really been... I have never been a heel in my entire career until now and I feel very comfortable. I feel like myself, and... I like it because I'm also still learning," Skye Blue said. [H/T to Fightful]

Skye went on to reveal exactly how she learns from the rosters in Tony Khan's companies, and what she sees as "very cool" about the job.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Who will win at AEW Dynasty? The challenger, Willow Nightingale The current AEW TBS Champion, Julia Hart 0 votes View Discussion