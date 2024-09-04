Female AEW star open to blockbuster intergender match against Samoa Joe

AEW has some of the toughest female competitors in the wrestling industry, from Thunder Rosa to Kamille, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida, among others. Now one of the most successful women on the roster is fueling discussion on a match against one of the toughest wrestlers ever - Samoa Joe.

Athena has wrestled more than 700 matches in her career, including intergender bouts. The current ROH World Women's Champion locked up with a few male talents in the indies and was praised after her 19-minute loss to Swerve Strickland for The Wrestling Revolver, at their Swerve's House pay-per-view in April 2022. While Joe has wrestled well over 1,500 matches, he has never wrestled a woman one-on-one.

The War Goddess has now held the top women's championship in Ring of Honor for 635 days. Athena is less than two weeks from passing Samoa Joe's historic 645-day reign with the ROH World Championship, and a fan on X/Twitter joked that The King of Television needs to issue a challenge to defend his record. The former Ember Moon played along and quipped that she'd easily beat Joe down.

"I'd beat the breaks off Samoa joe... bwahahahha," Athena wrote.

The Samoan Submission Machine also holds the record for the longest ROH World Television Championship reign at 574 days. Joe recently made curious remarks on AEW while on hiatus. Athena retained over Queen Aminata at Death Before Dishonor in late July, then won a Proving Ground match over Aleah James last month.

Update on tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will air live from UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the final episode before All Out.

Kamille has revealed that she and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will be on Dynamite ahead of Saturday's title defense against Hikaru Shida. Below is the current lineup for tonight:

The All Out go-home build Mercedes Moné and Kamille to appear Non-Title Match: Will Ospreay, Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy vs. World Trios Champions PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli Women's World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Collision and Rampage will be taped on Thursday at the NOW Arena near Chicago, the same arena that will host All Out. Both episodes will air in a special Friday timeslot this week.

