Female AEW star planning an NSFW celebration after All In 2024

A top AEW star is planning an interesting celebration if she manages to win her huge match at All In 2024 this Sunday. The star in question is none other than Mariah May.

The Glamour has been flying high ever since she won the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament which granted her an opportunity for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In. After winning the tourney, May shockingly turned heel and assaulted Toni Storm, making it clear that she would do anything to take the title from her former friend.

In a recent chat with Fightful, Mariah May spoke about her experience of wrestling in Cardiff, Wales while staying in character. Despite not being a fan of the indie scene in the country she admitted it felt great to be back.

Trending

"It’s been amazing. It’s always good when you get to leave this country, but no, it’s really cool to be back here, and we had a show in Cardiff, and I used to wrestle in Wales a lot on the indies, which was horrendous," she said.

She added that she loved living in America and spoke of her house in Florida with a pool. She suggested an NSFW celebration once she had won both titles.

"So just to be back there and to be a part of AEW and to be a part of the most-talked about story in wrestling right now is just an incredible experience. I love living in America. I got a real nice little house in Florida with a pool, as I should. I’m gonna be out there with both belts, maybe no bikini,” she added. [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Mariah May speaks on the environment of the AEW locker room

The recent reports about the backstage fight between MJF and Britt Baker made headlines on social media, which led to reactions from many in the wrestling world including Mariah May herself.

In a recent chat with Daily Star, she opened up on the issue and explained how disappointing it had been to read all those untrue rumors. She claimed that the locker room gets on very well and stated that she was the only one that stabs others in the back.

"I see a lot of stuff that is desperately untrue, and it's just disappointing to read. But I don't normally think about it because I just think it will never end. All people do is talk and speculate. But the one thing I feel like I should say is that everyone in that locker room gets on very well. I don't know why it is rumored that we all don't like each other. They all get along super well, it's me that gets along with nobody and stabs people in the head with shoes. Everybody else is great," she said.

Mariah May will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship this Sunday at All In. It will be interesting to see if The Glamour walks out with gold at Wembley Stadium, London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback