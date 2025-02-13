Female AEW star robbed and imprisoned in shocking incident backstage 

The Death Riders were ambushed this week on AEW Dynamite. The keeper of Jon Moxley's AEW World Title, Marina Shafir, was temporarily locked inside a room and robbed by the faction's rivals.

The nascent alliance between The Switchblade, The Rated-R Superstar, and The Top Guys was solidified last Wednesday when Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Cope showed up to even the odds for Jay White against The Death Riders' ambush. The heel faction was repelled in the brawl, allowing Adam Copeland to ask Jon Moxley to respond to his AEW World Title challenge at Revolution next month.

The One True King denied the WWE Hall of Famer a shot at his belt, leading White to instead challenge him and Claudio Castagnoli to face him and Cope in an anything-goes "Brisbane Brawl" at Grand Slam Australia - a match that has since been made official.

Days ahead of the international television special, AEW headed to Texas for Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Death Riders succeeded in retaining their AEW World Trios Titles during the episode using questionable tactics against The Undisputed Kingdom. Later on, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir were shown to be marching down backstage.

Mox would suffer an unexpected chair to the back from Copeland, however, who then shoved and kept Shafir hostage inside the room momentarily, while holding the door shut from outside. White promptly appeared with bolt-cutters and snipped the handcuffs tethering The Problem to the briefcase supposedly containing the All Elite World Championship, which the duo then escaped with.

It remains to be seen how The Purveyor of Violence will retaliate against The Ultimate Opportunist and King Switch next.

