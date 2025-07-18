Female AEW star says she’s officially filing for divorce

AEW's women's division is currently thriving. The company has massive names such as &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, and more. Additionally, there is an abundance of young stars in their roster. This week on Dynamite, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata, and Thekla locked horns in a $100,000 four-way match. Aminata and Thekla have been feuding for the past few weeks. The Guinean native had a brilliant showing in this showdown. She was close to winning the entire thing. However, in the end, Julia Hart &amp; Skye Blue interfered and cost her. Thekla won after pinning Aminata. Interestingly, after the bout, Thekla, Hart, and Blue stood tall in the squared circle, signalling the inception of a new faction. Queen Aminata was evidently unhappy with what had transpired on the weekly show. She is reportedly good friends with Skye Blue in real life. The AEW star seemingly considers her and Blue a married couple. However, she recently released a statement on X announcing that she is officially filing for divorce. AEW star MJF recently showered Queen Aminata with praise In a recent interview with Black Girl Wrestling (via Fightful), AEW star MJF stated that Queen Aminata is one of the best wrestlers in the company. Additionally, he said that he wanted to see the Guinean become world champion as soon as possible. &quot;If I had to sit here and think of a name, I think Queen Aminata. I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP. She’s next level. I would love to see her versus Toni (Storm) or Mercedes (Moné), Athena. I mean, there’s just some — I gotta say, our women’s division, I don’t think it’s ever been better. I don’t think it’s ever been more clear,&quot; said MJF. [H/T: 411 Mania]Hopefully, Tony Khan will book Queen Aminata strongly this year, and she will eventually hold gold.