Female AEW star says she woke up crying; makes a promise to fans

A female AEW star recently sent an emotional message to the fans. The star in question is Tay Melo.

Tay Melo has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since January of last year. Melo was last seen in an AEW ring when she teamed up with Anna Jay in a losing effort against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. The star and her husband, Sammy Guevara, announced at Double or Nothing 2023 that they were expecting their first child together and announced the birth of their daughter on November 28, 2023.

Tay Melo has been working hard for her in-ring return ever since and has provided several updates on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She recently sent a heartfelt message to the fans, promising to return to the ring soon.

Trending

"I don’t know what’s going on but I woke up with so much love from you guys that made me cry. I promise I’m doing everything to be ready soon. I love you all so much. what a life," Tay Melo tweeted.

Expand Tweet

AEW star Tay Melo is getting closer to her in-ring return

Tay Melo last competed in a match on March 11, 2023, where she teamed up with her husband Sammy Guevara and defeated Encore and Tiara James at NEW WrestleFest. The AEW star has been on a hiatus ever since due to her pregnancy.

However, Tay Melo has been spending a lot of time training for her in-ring return. In a recent post on her X, she revealed her struggles leading up to her potential return. Melo confirmed that she will get stronger and that she is getting closer every day.

"So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so [weak] inside.. I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday," Tay Melo shared.

The landscape of the women's division in AEW has changed a lot in recent times. It will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for Tay Melo once she makes her return.