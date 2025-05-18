Female AEW star suddenly kisses Anna Jay

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 18, 2025 00:55 GMT
A popular AEW star has just made an interesting gesture towards Anna Jay tonight on Collision. She ended up kissing the 26-year-old, who seemed taken aback by the sudden move.

Harley Cameron has been aligned with the Queenslayer lately, as they have found themselves a mutual enemy in Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. They instantly clicked and look to be one of the more entertaining duos on the roster.

Tonight on AEW Collision, the two made their entrance as Anna Jay took on the Mega-sus in singles action. Interestingly, as they got to the ring, Jay did her usual pose in front of the camera. Cameron seemed to have gotten carried away out of excitement, as she grabbed at her partner's backside and planted a kiss.

This was not the first time Harley had done something of the sort, as she also did something similar a few weeks ago.

A clip of the incident can be seen below:

Things did not go well for Anna Jay in the match. After a close encounter between the two stars, Megan Bayne was able to put away the 26-year-old after a series of Powerbombs and a Fate's Descent. Seeing as this was not a clean win, with Penelope Ford taking off the turnbuckle padding, it remains to be seen if a rubber match will take place.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
