Female AEW star takes a brutal shot at Saraya; terms her "non-wrestler"

An AEW star recently made a bold claim about former Women's Champion Saraya and called her a non-wrestler.

The star is none other than Mariah May who alongside the Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm has been involved in a feud with Saraya and Harley Cameron. The feud dates back to late 2023 when Toni Storm and Saraya's alliance came to an end which gave birth to the 'Timeless' Toni Storm character on All Elite Wrestling programming.

On Twitter/X, Mariah May reacted to All Elite Wrestling Shop's announcement of Harley Cameron and Saraya's new merch.

"My favourite non-wrestlers."

Mariah May is set to accompany Toni Storm at Double or Nothing PPV for her Women's World Championship title defense against Serena Deeb. We will have to wait and see if Saraya once again gets involved in the main event scene.

Vince Russo believes Saraya's return was better than Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Mercedes Mone arrived in All Elite Wrestling at the Big Business Dynamite. Mone has been eyeing the TBS Women's Championship ever since her debut and is set to challenge Willow Nightingale for the title at Double or Nothing PPV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo compared Mercedes Mone's debut to Saraya's in-ring return and stated that the former Paige felt like a bigger deal. He also noted the disappointment with Saraya's momentum in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback. What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling," said Vince Russo. [5:56 - 6:20]

Saraya captured the AEW Women's World Championship at the All-In 2023 PPV event at Wembley Stadium. However, her reign was underwhelming, and lost her title to Hikaru Shida on the October 10th episode of Dynamite.