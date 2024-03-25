Female ex-AEW star pokes fun at Nia Jax after she got stinkfaced by Rhea Ripley

A former AEW star has reacted to a moment featuring Rhea Ripley, who took over the internet in the last 24 hours. She then began to post a hilarious comment about Nia Jax. The former AEW star in question would be Big Swole.

At a recent House Show in Springfield, Illinois, Ripley took on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match for her Women's World Championship. At one point in the match, it seemed that the Irresistible Force was about to do Rikishi's Iconic Stinkface to The Eradicator, but the champion ended up countering this and landing Jax in the corner instead.

Rhea Ripley then decided to turn the tables and do a Stinkface of her own, and she was successfully able to do it, much to the delight of the fans. On X, Big Swole reacted with a hilarious comment. She posted a GIF describing what she thought Nia Jax would have been thinking at that moment:

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have a cheeky interaction about House Show moment

The viral moment of Rhea Ripley's Stinkface took over the internet and prompted many comments from both fans and wrestlers alike.

Ripley's fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews, had a cheeky response to her post showing the clip. He hilariously reacted, saying it was a weekly occurrence for him and nothing new.

Ripley herself reacted to his comments with an emoji, showing that she also found it funny. This became a back-and-forth between the couple.

Their interaction can be found below.

Live events have always brought a level of fun to the fans, as this show is meant for the live crowd in attendance, so they can always expect some fun and goofy moments.

Although WWE doesn't run as many house shows as it used to, fans can still find the company's superstars putting on a show whenever one comes to town.

