Rhea Ripley sends a message to Buddy Matthews after giving Nia Jax a stinkface at WWE live event

Rhea Ripley has responded to Buddy Matthews' tweet after giving the infamous stinkface to Nia Jax at last night's WWE live event.

The WWE live event emanated from Springfield, Illinois, where The Eradicator took on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship. At one point during the bout, Ripley gave Jax a Stink-Face and it didn't take long for the video to go viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Soon after, AEW star Buddy Matthews took to X to respond to the viral video, hilariously stating that he gets a stink-face from Ripley on a weekly basis. Rhea Ripley noticed Matthew's tweet and here's how she responded to her fiance:

Rhea Ripley on relationship with Buddy Matthews

In mid-2022, Ripley and Buddy Matthews began sharing videos of them working out at the gym together. Many fans speculated that the duo were dating, and the same was later confirmed by both wrestlers.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley said the following about balancing her real-life relationship with Matthews and her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio and was thankful for her fiance's understanding of the matter.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

Ripley and Matthews got engaged in August 2023. Ripley's on-screen partner Dominik also recently married his longtime partner Marie Juliette.

