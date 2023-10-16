Female ex-WWE star responds to NSFW photoshopped image of her reflection in LA Knight's sunglasses

LA Knight's segment with Roman Reigns last week gave birth to a viral meme. Recently, Steph De Lander - who had a very brief stint in AEW - became embroiled in the latest chapter of the meme featuring the WWE Superstar.

Knight is seemingly building up to a blockbuster match against The Tribal Chief, and recently called him out on social media with a picture of himself with Reigns in the reflection of his sunglasses. The image then went viral, and fans have since been replacing Roman Reigns with various images as the latest WWE meme.

After catching wind of a meme that replaced Roman Reigns with a spicy pic of her, Steph De Lander reacted to it on X and even mentioned Knight.

"Hahahahahaha this is really good @RealLAKnight YEAH," De Lander posted.

Check out her response and the NSFW image HERE.

Dutch Mantell recently reassessed his opinions on WWE's handling of LA Knight, and where he once thought the promotion was missing the mark with the star, he now believes they had a plan all along.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Road Dogg explained why LA Knight succeeded in WWE whereas AEW's Shawn Spears failed

While the two men never took one another on in pro wrestling, they were both similarly over in NXT. Fans notably chanted Spear's "10" count during his Tye Dillinger run, but this failed to get over on the main roster. However, this hasn't been the case with Knight.

During an episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg explained why he thinks LA Knight managed to succeed.

"I would argue NXT liked the 10. When he came to the main roster, I don't know that that was catching on like it was. Granted, he was not booked like that anymore, but I don't know that [Spears had] much momentum. Some [fans] were [supportive], you're a hundred percent right, but was it, 'YEAH!'? Are we talking about, 'YEAH!'? You know what I mean? On the level of, 'YEAH!'?" [33:16 – 33:43]

With what seems to be an upcoming World Championship shot, it does seem like Knight has now become a main eventer. With the crowd behind him, LA Knight could very well become a WWE World Champion sooner than later.